People gathered at an MHS meet-and-greet Wednesday to welcome the hospital’s three newest doctors into the fold. 

Memorial Health Systems held a meet-and-greet late Wednesday afternoon for three of its newest doctors.

Dr. Kimmy Hinman, Dr. Michael Zeigler and Dr. Christopher J. Young all took part in the meet-and-greet, talking with members of the public and introducing themselves to the community.

 

