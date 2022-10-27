Memorial Health Systems held a meet-and-greet late Wednesday afternoon for three of its newest doctors.
Dr. Kimmy Hinman, Dr. Michael Zeigler and Dr. Christopher J. Young all took part in the meet-and-greet, talking with members of the public and introducing themselves to the community.
Hinman and Young did not need as much introduction, as they have been working for the hospital since last year, according to MHS Marketing Director Haley Jones.
Zeigler is newer, having started at MHS in August.
Jones said the hospital decided to host a meet-and-greet for all three of the new members of the MHS team because there wasn’t an opportunity to do so back when Young and Hinman first started last year.
“We’re happy to be able to finally do something like this,” she said.
“As far as their practices go, they’ve all been very well-accepted in the community,” Jones said.
She compared Young, a surgeon, to retired MHS surgeon Dr. Narciso.
“He is a workhorse … He really just works and works and works and continues to educate himself in everything,” Jones said.
Jones also compared Hinman to retired MHS doctor Dr. Sheern.
“Very compassionate in her care,” she said. “Takes time with her patients. She’s very soft-spoken and is very tender hearted.”
Zeigler, the most recent edition to the MHS staff, is also one of the youngest doctors on staff, according to Jones. He is in his early thirties and lives in the Solomon area, she said.
Zeigler is originally from Salina.
“I’ve been working in Abilene for about two months, but I’ve been in the area for 32 years because I’m from Salina,” he said.
Zeigler said he enjoyed working in a small community hospital because it has helped him to develop a rapport with his patients more quickly than he might have in a larger place.
“Every time I go out into the community, I see someone I recognize from work or the area,” he said. “The community is a lot more close-knit and honestly it seems like the entire community here that I’ve seen has a decent amount of pride (in Abilene), which has been nice to see.”
He said he appreciated the opportunity to meet with community members Wednesday.
“It’s a nice way to meet members of the community and meeting with many of the people I’m going to be working with as I plan to work here for the future,” he said. “So getting to know who everybody is, is nice.”
Zeigler said he is happy to be here, serving the Abilene community.
“I’ve been so appreciative of the community, because everywhere I go everybody tells me how happy they are to have me here,” he said. “I’m to happy to be in a community that is so welcoming to me. I know for sure my wife and my children are.”
Hinman, who began her practice in Abilene a little more than a year ago, said she had enjoyed her work with MHS so far.
“I really love it,” she said. “Just so many good people and I really like how they have the practice organized.”
Hinman entered her job at MHS right after finishing her residency in Indiana, so it’s her first job as a medical doctor.
“It definitely has its stress, but so much reward with just being with people and helping people,” Hinman said.
