Memorial Health System will close the Comprehensive Pain Solutions center effective April 3.
Harold Courtois, MHS chief executive officer, said the decision to close did not come lightly. However, with fewer insurance companies covering pain center services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decreasing its payments, the closure became inevitable for the long-term health of the hospital.
“We did a cost analysis on it and we weren’t making any money — we were losing a good share of money on it,” he said. “We have got to take care of the people in our primary service area in Dickinson County well into (the future). If we don’t position ourselves correctly, we won’t be here.”
He said they are working with patients to help them get set up with other clinics in Hutchinson, Wichita and Manhattan.
The closure of the Comprehensive Pain Solution center affects about 490 patients, only 15% of whom are from Dickinson County.
“Eighty five percent of those patients came from outside of our primary service area,” Courtois said. “We have to look at those service lines that are critical to our people here. There are a few that come to the pain center, but it’s not very many. We have to do what’s right for the people who are here.”
Although he would have liked to maintain the center because of the services it provided, the clinic has steadily been dropping its line of services as insurance companies stopped paying.
“We used to have a lot of things, acupuncture, massage therapy, biofeedback, counseling, most of that is gone now,” he said. “It’s just become a place where people come to get their prescriptions and see how they are doing.”
Without insurance, the cost of the services is out of reach for most of their patients. Many similar clinics don’t take Medicare and Medicaid. Had the one at MHS not, they would have closed a long time ago, Courtois said.
“We looked at it quite a while before we decided to actually close it,” he said. “We really didn’t want to but nobody wants to pay anymore, (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) wants to cut our rates — it's getting very difficult to get by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.