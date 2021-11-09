Caring Hearts Gift Shop, located in the lobby of Memorial Hospital in Abilene, achieved its goal of reaching $4,500.00 in sales for the month of October. It surpassed the goal by reaching an amount of $5,535.06. This was the gift shop’s highest month of sales for 2021.
Leading the charge was McKenzie Funston, Volunteer Services Director and her volunteers. The gift shop offered weekly sales that helped bring business in.
“The second Tuesday of every month, we have a sheet sale offering 20% off. For the month of October we sold over $1,000.00 dollars in sheets,” Funston said. There was also a Light-Up sale where they offered 20% off everything in the store that lit up.
Funston said the goal was born from a need to make room in her storage closet. “After starting as the Volunteer Services Director, I spent the first few months getting to know the customers and their wants and needs during the day. I had inventory that I wanted to move to make room for new items, and so I decided it would be exciting and challenging to set a sales goal for the month of October and watch the dollar amount rise. I was able to see what customers liked and what other items would be great to have in the shop.”
To help reach their $4,500.00 sales goal, Funston and her volunteers promised buyers that Christmas items would be put on the shelves starting November 1 if it were reached. To keep the enthusiasm going, Funston placed a Christmas tree on the gift shop door where all could see; as the sales grew, the tree was colored in. Customers found themselves participating in the fun to reach the goal and see the tree colored in.
“Around the first of November you start seeing Christmas décor out in stores, and people are in the mood to make a few purchases to start decorating their homes or use for gifts too!” After talking with other gift shop managers and listening to their advice, Funston knew that the incentive to put Christmas items out would help the gift shop meet their sales goal.
When asked how crazy the month of October was, Funston said, “Busy and exciting would be my choice to describe October in the gift shop. I had many new and returning customers in. It was nice to see so much activity in the shop as well as an opportunity to meet many people in our community. I was able to evaluate the items and make some decisions on additions to our inventory.”
Although the month was crazy busy for Funston and her volunteers, she commented, “Reaching a goal is always very satisfying, but overall I was proud of what we accomplished and I’m excited to try new things to continue the growth of our Caring Hearts Gift shop.”
The Volunteer Corps is always looking to recruit more volunteers. If you are interested in being a part of an award winning committee, please contact McKenzie Funston at 785-263-6692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.