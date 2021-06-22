The life of early Abilene businessman William Eicholtz will be the topic during the June 26 Memories of the Prairie program at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, located at 412 S. Campbell in Abilene.
The program, which is free of charge, begins at 7 p.m.
James Holland will give the presentation.
William Eicholtz was known as one of Abilene’s oldest and best known businessmen.
He came to Abilene in 1870, engaging first in cabinet making and later as an undertaker.
The public is invited to attend for an evening full of wonderful information about a man that meant a lot to the city of Abilene.
