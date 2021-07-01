Jan McCormick will present the history of the St. Joseph’s Orphanage, which was located north of Abilene, during the Saturday, July 10 “Memories of the Prairie” program, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
The program is free of charge.
The home started as St. Joseph’s School for Girls. Then after the school closed it became an orphanage.
For those who have lived in this area their whole lives, stories might have been told about the orphans, the dairy farm and how life was for those who lived and worked there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.