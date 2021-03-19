Memorial Health System has scheduled a Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m on Monday, March 22 in the Nichols Education Center, located at 1003 N. Brady in Abilene to talk about its potential affiliation with Salina Regional Health Center.
Those attending are asked to park at the rear of the building and use the back entrance.
Memorial officials and members of the board of trustees also are planning two meetings with employees during the day.
The topic of affiliation has become a hot button topic to some in the community in recent weeks, with people asking specific questions regarding effects on health care services in the community, the future for MHS employees, control of Memorial Hospital’s budget and allegations that the affiliation process has been kept “secret.”
An ad in the Feb.25 Reflector-Chronicle attracted a large crowd to the March 2 regular meeting of the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees who expressed concerns and asked questions, which Board Chairman Dr. Steve Schwarting and Member Tony Geiger answered.
Special board meeting set for Monday morning
On Monday morning, the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. prior to the scheduled town hall meetings for staff and the public.
The board meeting is for contract negotiations and the board will go immediately into executive session, according to MHS Chief Executive Officer Harold Courtois.
There is no intent to take any action after this session, he said.
