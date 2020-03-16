While there were no known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dickinson County as of the weekend, Memorial Health System is taking precautions to protect patients, staff and community.
MHS reported it is working with the state and local entities to ensure preparedness.
Officials announced Friday new visitor restrictions. As the situation is being closely monitored, further measures may be necessary.
Memorial Health implemented the following measures Friday afternoon to limi potential exposure to staff, visitors and patients.
Hospital visitation
The Memorial Hospital Inpatient Unit, Birthing Center and Emergency Department are limited to only one healthy visitor.
Heartland Clinic
Patients are asked to come to appointments alone or with only one other person if necessary.
Village Manor
Village Manor is screening all visitors before visits occur. It is discouraging visits from people who are not immediate family or caregivers.
Frontier Estates
Frontier Estates is allowing needed community services such as home health, pharmacy and grocery deliveries and restricting visitors to one family member. They are not allowing group gatherings.
Screening
Memorial Health is screening for possible COVID-19 infections if visitors
• Have a fever.
· Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled within the state, outside of the state, or outside the US in the past 14 days.
· Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
MHS staff will follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) procedures for assessment. If COVID-19 testing is warranted, and approved by KDHE, MHS does have the ability to collect specimens to send them to the state lab for analysis.
Emergency
Anyone that develops warnings signs of COVID-19 should get medical attention immediately.
Emergency warning signs and symptoms include*:
· Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath;
· Persistent pain or pressure in your chest;
· New confusion or inability to arouse;
· Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Travel restrictions
In order to provide care for the community, Memorial Health System employees need to remain healthy. Therefore:
· All non-essential work-related travel has been suspended including educational conferences and vendor meetings.
· All employees are strongly encouraged to postpone any planned travel to COVID-19 affected areas following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on travel recommendations.
· All employees are instructed to stay home when ill, especially if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.
Continued wellness
According to Memorial Health these actions can help slow the spread of the virus:
• Wash your hands often using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Do your best to avoid touching your face (eyes, nose, and mouth).
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Follow additional guidance set by the KDHE and CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.