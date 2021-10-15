Memorial Hospital’s Radiology and Imaging Department in Abilene has received a three-year term of accreditation in mammography as a result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology, also known as ACR. Memorial Hospital has complied with the requirements of the Mammography Quality Standards Act and is a certified mammography facility. Kari Smith, Lead Mammography Technologist, submitted images, quality control procedures, adequacy of facility equipment, and credentials on all radiologists, mammography technologists, and medical physicists that were reviewed by an ACR committee.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiologic care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
The Radiology and Imaging Department at Memorial Hospital, which completes around 1,100 mammograms per year, offers state-of-the-art technology with 3-D Mammography available to all patients in Abilene. Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.
ACR accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety which ensures quality care.
