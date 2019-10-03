Memorial Hospital opened its doors to serve the residents of Dickinson County on Oct. 1, 1922.
On Dec. 7, 1959, it was established by the county commissioners as Hospital District No. 1 of Dickinson County, Kansas. The newly established District included five cities and eleven townships, as it still does today. The mill levy was set at 2 mills. (Since 1959, the mill levy has never exceeded 2 mills.)
The Hospital has served the residents of this area for 97 years, and has grown to include numerous services for the residents of Abilene and the surrounding area. Memorial Hospital is now part of Memorial Health System (MHS), which is governed by a locally elected five member Board of Directors who serve without compensation. Just as in 1922, MHS remains a not-for-profit organization.
Any excess of revenue after expenses is either reinvested in new services or equipment or is kept in reserve for the same purpose and/or to provide a cushion to allow MHS the ability to adjust operations to respond to changes in the national health care system without having to rely on the taxpayers to help weather the storm.
If there is one thing that is constant, it is change.
First hospital
That is especially true in health care, as the delivery of health care continues to change. The first hospital in Abilene was in a house located on First Street. In the early part of the 20th century, the citizens of Abilene saw the need for improving the delivery of health care and they decided to build an actual hospital building.
Thirty-two persons and organizations were subscribers that each gave $500 or more in stock to build the original Memorial Hospital building. Two subscribers gave $5,000 each so the building could be constructed. On Oct. 1, 1922, Memorial Hospital opened its doors as the Dickinson County Hospital Company.
Memorial Hospital has continued to adapt to the changing needs of the community.
Hospital district
On Dec. 7, 1959, Dickinson County Hospital Company ownership was transferred to the newly formed Hospital District Number 1 of Dickinson County, Kansas, which remains today. The hospital Board of Directors at that time determined that changes and updates had to be made.
In 1963 the hospital underwent a huge building project that added inpatient rooms, emergency services, outpatient services, a lab, x-ray department, a surgery suite and recovery room, thermostats in each patient room, air conditioning, electric beds, and a paging system. This was a giant leap forward in health care delivery in Dickinson County.
In 1982 a smaller project brought the addition of new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulance garages, and a new kitchen with storage and a dining area.
Outpatient center
In 1991 another giant step was taken. The delivery of health care had changed again, and the significant increase in outpatient services caused the need for the addition of the G.E. Duckwall Diagnostic & Outpatient Center. This building project added a new emergency department, radiology/imaging suite, lab, main lobby, patient registration, business offices, public elevator, respiratory care treatment area, administrative offices, and expanded public parking.
This was another big step forward; one that we can all be proud of.
About twenty years went by before the next major construction project began. Health care needs continued to change. MHS needed more space, privacy for inpatients and outpatients, mechanical systems and equipment needed to be updated, and there was a need to recruit additional physicians.
MHS was in a strong and stable financial position, because the two main things they had done with profits were make investments in facilities and equipment as well as increased reserves for future investments. In 2011, confident they could reinvest in serving the community for another 90 years, MHS began a major expansion and renovation project. By 2013, a new inpatient unit with tornado shelters, a birthing center, laboratory, imaging services (with new 64-slice CT, MRI, Sonogram, and X-ray equipment), emergency, surgery, and admission department was completed and occupied. The former hospital building was then renovated to provide clinic space, visiting specialists’ clinic space, rehabilitation and sports medicine services, and office space for support staff.
Today, doctors, nurses and staff at MHS stand ready to continue to serve those who need health care in Dickinson County. In just three short years, MHS will celebrate 100 years of service, with the intention of serving the community for many more years to come.
