It was reported today that one designated visitor per patient is now being allowed at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
The hospital listed several guidelines:
• Normal visiting hours will be observed.
• Visitors must wear masks, and have temperatures checked prior to visiting patient.
• COVID patients will not be allowed visitors, unless end of life/comfort care.
• Med/Surg/Inpatient/BHU(ROSE UNIT) patients are allowed one designated visitor.
• One support person is allowed in the birth suites.
• One support person is allowed in the emergency department.
• The patient is allowed one person in HHCC/Surgery.
