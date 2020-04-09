COVID-19 virus precautions are being taken at all Memorial Health System facilities, the board of directors were informed Tuesday at a phone conference meeting.
Nurses, nurse aids and other staff are all using protective equipment and procedures, said Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer.
Patients with COVID related symptoms are tested in the emergency management tent.
“We are sending the swabs to KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) for testing,” she said. “We are using private labs for those that don’t meet the KDHE criteria.”
By later this week Memorial Health could have several hundred tests available, she said.
“The difficulty isn’t the number of test swabs. It’s having all the personal protective equipment and being able to consult people,” she said.
The emergency department has a procedure of what to do if a possible COVID patient comes in.
“As of right now, every single patient in a care area — in the hospital, the clinic, the emergency room — is wearing a mask. We assume that everyone is infected.”
There is also a procedure for expectant mothers in OB-GYN.
“The most recent projections are showing that we should not have a shortage of ICU beds or hospital beds,” she said. “That is our plan. Take care of what we can locally.”
The clinic’s front desk is being staffed by medical staff.
“I think that is important because when someone comes in they want to know why they are being turned away or why they are being asked to wear a mask. They have that medical knowledge to give that education,” Johnson said.
Employees are having their temperatures monitored before the start of the shift.
She said the predicted peak of the virus in Kansas is April 19.
Telemedicine
Many of the regular doctor visits are now being done through telemedicine.
Dr. Bill Short, chief medical officer, said he tested a system for expanding the use of telemedicine.
“Now everyone is doing them,” he said.
He said nurses are phoning patients to ask if they are able to meet through telecommunication.
“If they are, we schedule them for telemedicine visits rather than have them come in,” he said. “Some people don’t want to do those and don’t want to come in either. Hopefully, we get to those people later on when this settles down.”
He said wellness visits are being scheduled through telemedicine.
“It also allows us to talk to those people who may be isolated at home to see if there are any resources or anything we can help them with,” Short said. “We let them know we are thinking about them. We can also lay eyes on them and see if they need to come in for an evaluation.”
He said in other clinics that have COVID-19 patients, those patients are being checked on every day.
“I think that is something we ought to look into as well, as we start having more cases,” he said. “Those people can deteriorate fast and checking on them is something we can do through telemedicine.”
Village Manor
Andrea Taylor, chief operating officer, also reported that other areas of Memorial Health System are using caution by sterilizing gowns, gloves, masks, goggles and booties after each visit.
She said there are 71 residents at Village Manor where precautions are being taken.
“Because of COVID-19, several changes have happened at Village Manor,” she said. “Currently residents are restricted to their own rooms. They can maintain the acceptable personal distance of six feet. Their meals and various activities are restricted to their rooms.”
There has been a “no visitor” restriction for four weeks. Staff changes clothing when entering the building prior to their shift. When they are done, they change into street clothes and leave the laundry behind, she said.
“All staff members are wearing masks before entering into a resident’s room,” Taylor said.
She said if anyone is making masks, Village Manor is accepting homemade masks or supplies.
She said there are volunteers at home making masks.
“Volunteers are no longer coming into the buildings,” she said. But many are working from home.
At Frontier Estates there are 59 residents.
Health screening is also being done by staff there and there is a one visitor limit.
“There have not been activities and the residents are going stir crazy,” she said.
Impact Sports and Fitness closed when Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes issued a stay-at-home order.
They implemented an equipment check out program for members, she said.
One trainer is doing one-on-one virtual sessions.
Taylor reported that there are 35 Memorial Health employees working at home.
