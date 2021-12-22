Memorial Health System (MHS), in Abilene, and Salina Regional Health Center, in Salina, announced back in April that they agreed to enter into a strategic alliance in order to better serve the patients and families of their respective communities in north central Kansas. The date is now approaching for the affiliation to begin.
On January 1, 2022, Salina Regional Health Center will assume responsibility for the management and operations of Memorial Health System. Ownership of the hospital will not change. However, all Memorial Health System employees will become employees of Salina Regional Health Center.
The staff of MHS has been participating in extensive training in recent weeks, and that training continues for many departments. Training consists of everything from human resources requirements, policies, computer programs, and more.
The focus of the affiliation is to increase services and care available to the people of Abilene and Dickinson County. Nothing in the agreement inhibits or eliminates a patient’s ability to choose from whom or where they receive services.
“As we move closer to January 1, 2022, we are excited to begin a new chapter in MHS history regarding affiliation with Salina Regional Health Center. We have stated before, it is a great opportunity to move forward with collaboration instead of competition. Affiliation means we are better prepared to head into the future to provide and enhance care to those who seek our services. Our goal, as Memorial Health System, is to continue to provide access to healthcare in this area for all patients well into the future, and affiliation will ensure that we are able to do that,” said Harold Courtois, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Health System.
Salina Regional Health Center also has affiliations with Cloud County Health Center in Concordia and Lindsborg Community Hospital in Lindsborg.
