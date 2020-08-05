An Abilene man told the board of directors of the Memorial Health System that a potential alliance with Salina Regional Health Center in Salina could be “detrimental to the community” but local officials said such an alliance would “provide many benefits.”
Memorial Health announced it has agreed to enter into a period of discovery to examine the potential of strategic alliance “to better serve the patients and families of their respective communities in north central Kansas,” according to a news release.
“I am excited to take the opportunity to explore the potential of better coordination of services between our two health systems as we move into the future,” said Harold Courtois, chief executive officer at MHS.
“Me talking with the patrons in Abilene here and also numerous staff I’ve had contact with, I think that would be detrimental to the community,” said Mike Ruiz at the beginning of the meeting held at Nichols Education Center.
Rutz said such an alliance will impact both the Kansas Public Employees Retirement and health care for the 416 employees at Abilene.
“I think it would be an injustice to the employees here at the hospital,” Rutz said. “You guys have one of the best insurance (policies).”
Dr. Steven Schwarting, board chair, said at the meeting the talks were in the early stages and made it clear it would not be a merger.
“We are doing an affiliation. There is a big distinction there,” he said. “We are well aware of all of the issues that will probably come up with addressing retirement. We are early in the process. We have started an investigation stage. We don’t have answers.”
The release said that a letter of intent to explore the affiliation has been signed.
“We have been educating ourselves and discussing the idea of affiliation for several years. We are committed to continuing to provide excellent care to our community and surrounding area,” Schwarting said.
Courtois said after the meeting that such an affiliation with a group that serves over 100,000 lives would provide many benefits.
The affiliation would provide similar policies and continuity of care for patients.
“Continuity in care is extremely important. We would have the same EMR (Electronic Medical Record) so if the patient goes to Salina and comes to see us here, we can get their chart and see them right away,” he said. “We don’t miss some of that continuity of care. You can see what happened in Salina. What doctor wouldn’t want to see all the information about their patient?”
It would also assist with global payments.
“If we want to get global payments and mitigate our risks, we need to be in a group of 100,000 more. The risk is greater if you are by yourself,” he said. “Even Salina needs more people and that is why they are excited about getting us because we bring probably 13,000 attributable lives to them.”
Courtois said it wasn’t all about money but the only way for the hospital to make money is to save money.
Over the coming months both organizations will be working together to review options of how this partnership might look.
“The goal of this agreement is to explore improved patient care in the region and the potential of better coordination of services between MHS and SRHC,” said Joel Phelps, chief executive officer at Salina Regional Health Center. “It also helps both organizations to determine the possibilities of long-term strategic alignment to meet the needs and challenges of Dickinson County citizens.”
Salina Regional Health Center has affiliations with Cloud County Health Center in Concordia and Lindsborg Community Hospital.
Contact Tim Horan editor@abilene-rc.com.
