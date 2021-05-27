Editor’s note: Due to editor’s error, the ending times rather than start times were published in Wednesday’s edition for ceremonies being conducted by Abilene’s American Legion and VFW posts. Following is the corrected information showing anticipated start and ending times for the various services.
James R. Cutler American Legion Post 39 and Dwight D. Eisenhower Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3279 will conduct their annual Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at various locations in Abilene, Solomon and Enterprise, according to local American Legion Commander Brian A. Ross.
Other Dickinson County cemeteries also have ceremonies planned for Monday.
Memorial Day Pilgrimage
American Legion Post 39, Boy Scout Troop 40 and Cub Scout Pack 240 will start the Memorial weekend remembrance with the placement of flags on veterans’ graves and the raising of flags on Abilene Cemetery’s Flag Road.
On Memorial Day, the American Legion and VFW post will pay homage to veterans at multiple locations, with a prayer, wreath laying, rifle salute and the playing of Taps at each site.
Speakers include Harry Green, VFW Post 3279 commander, and Commander Ross of the American Legion
Linda Vincent with the American Legion Auxiliary and representatives from the VFW Auxiliary will conduct the wreath laying.
The prayer will be given by American Legion Chaplain Robert Glover and Father Randall Weber.
Rifle detail includes members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders.
Schedule
• 7:45 - 8 a.m.: Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, located at 900-938 2400 Ave., Abilene
• 8:15 - 8:30 a.m.: Solomon Veterans Memorial, located at the park, 100 E 4th St., Solomon
• 8:45 - 9:10 a.m.: Village Manor, location at 705 N. Brady St., Abilene, homage to residing veterans
• 9:20 - 9:35 a.m.: Dickinson County World War II Memorial Honor Roll, located at 412 S. Campbell St., Abilene
• 9:45 - 10 a.m.: Brown Memorial Home, location at 1974 Hawk Road, Abilene, homage to residing veterans
• 10 - 10:30 a.m.: Break
• 10:40 - 10:55 a.m.: 8th St. Bridge, this is in homage to Naval veterans lost or buried at sea and Airmen who never returned from their missions.
• 11:05 – 11:20 a.m: Abilene Place, 1100 N. Vine, homage to residing veterans
• 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.: Veterans Memorial (second traffic circle), located at Abilene Cemetery, 14th St.
• 12 noon - 12:15 p.m.: Enterprise Estates Nursing Center, homage to residing veterans, located at 602 Crestview Dr., Enterprise
Other Dickinson County ceremonies
Prairiedale Cemetery
Chapman American Legion Post 240 will conduct Memorial Day services beginning at 9 a.m. in the Prairiedale Cemetery, located one mile north of Fair Road from Talmage and a quarter mile west on 3100 Ave.
The service is sponsored by the Talmage Museum, which will be open Memorial weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chapman Ceremonies
Post 240 will also conduct ceremonies in Chapman at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m., Indian Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Purple Heart Bridge at 10:50 a.m. and the Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m.
Woodlawn /Carlton Cemeteries
Memorial Day services at Woodlawn Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, according to information from Sharon R. Meyer.
Woodlawn Cemetery is located at 400 Barn Road between Gypsum and Carlton, near Kansas Highway 4. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs.
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Pilgrim Home Cemetery will be hosting Memorial Day services at 10:30 a.m. with music from Carol Rickenbrode and a message from Pastor Thadd Hinkle. The cemetery is located two miles north and half mile west of Hope.
