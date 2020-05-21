The Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower VFW Post 3279 and Auxiliary will conduct Memorial Day activities on Monday, May 25 at the following locations and times:
• 8:30 a.m. - Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery (we will be prepared to conduct the ceremony earlier if needed).
• 9:30 a.m. - Browns Park
• 11:00 a.m. - Abilene Cemetery War Memorial
• noon - Solomon War Memorial
Post Chaplain William Graves will be the guest speaker. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, those attending are asked to exercise proper social distancing and if possible wear a mask.
Anyone who is ill or has symptoms is asked to stay home.
Closings
The Reflector-Chronicle will not publish on Monday.
Dickinson County offices and the district court will be closed on Monday in celebration of Memorial Day.
City of Abilene offices, the Abilene Public Library and the Community Center will be closed. OCCK Transportation will not run in Abilene.
