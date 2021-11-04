With Election Day past, Dickinson County released their unofficial results for the Abilene City Commission seats. Incumbent Trevor Witt won a four year seat with the city, while newcomers John Kollhoff won a four year seat and Wendy Miller won a two year seat on the commission. The new commissioners wanted to introduce themselves and talk about why they love Abilene.
Fun, Creative, Entrepreneurial
Kollhoff would simply describe himself with those three words and his history of starting business across industries would seem to back this up.
Born and raised in Beloit, Kollhoff went from his hometown to studying at the University of Kansas to become a pharmacist. He moved to Abilene in 2007 and started his pharmacy in Junction City with the help of his wife, who is also a pharmacist.
Kollhoff also started working in real estate at Reynolds Real Estate & Auction Co. in Abilene and owns a couple of other franchises, including a coffee shop.
“I rarely have a problem where I have nothing to do,” Kollhoff said.
Adding to the list of work stops and to-do lists, Kollhoff can’t wait to finally sit down with other commissioners and has already started talking to department directors.
“I’m excited to really just kind of get to know everything about the city and how it’s operating right now,” he said.
He said he felt it would be beneficial to learn more about what’s happening in Abilene.
“I think it’d be good for us as commissioners to kind of know what’s going on in the city,” Kollhoff said. “I think getting together with my fellow commissioners and setting priorities for the next two or four years, if that makes sense, doing some long term planning for the city just to make sure we’re moving in the right direction and really have a plan set out that we can follow to make sure that we have the type of city that we want in 50 years, 100 years.”
With his eye on the prize of helping Abilene, Kollhoff finds the most important thing he can do as a commissioner is focus on communication.
“I think just being available to listen, understand and be responsive to them as constituents,” Kollhoff said. “What I’ve committed to — I’m just really just a figurehead, I represent every resident of the city of Abilene — and so making sure that we carry out the wishes of the people of Abilene and do it responsibly.”
Outside of his work to-do list, Kollhoff spends his time around Abilene riding his bike and touring local museums, but mostly his kids decided his off work time.
In the end, Kollhoff just wants to share his thanks and love for Abilene.
“I love the people of Abilene,” Kollhoff said.
He added that he was thankful for a chance to serve them.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve them and that is my goal is to serve the people of Abilene and that if they want to talk to me, I’m available,” Kollhoff added.
Devoted, Dedicated, Committed
“When I devote myself to something and commit myself, then I see it through to the end,” Miller said.
Growing up in Dickinson County made Miller devoted, dedicated and committed to giving back to her community that helped raise her. For the last 17 years, Miller worked for the Department of the Army, which is the one reason she left Abilene for a couple of years.
“Within that 17 years, I’ve really had the opportunity to develop my leadership and time management skills,” Miller said. “In addition to that, I’ve had the opportunity to go all over the world to better understand how different cultures relate to leadership and how they apply that.”
Adding to her passion of learning, Miller can’t wait for all the new information and all the future teamwork that come with her election to the commission.
“I’m excited about working with the other commissioners, I feel you want to get something done, you have to have the right team in place to make it happen,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to work side by side with Trevor and John to make that happen.”
In her duties as a commissioner, Miller knows her most important job focuses on the people.
“I feel the most important role as a city commissioner is just reaching out and engaging with the public and having that open and clear and transparent communication, really engaging with local businesses.”
Outside of her government work for the U.S. and Abilene, Miller finds herself taking her favorite work title as mom.
“I’m a foster mom and so a lot of outside the work time is just really spent showing the kids history,” Miller said. “Since Abilene has such a strong historical aspect, I enjoy seeing our history from the kids’ eyes.”
In the end, Miller just wants to share her thanks and love for Abilene.
“I love everything about Abilene,” Miller said. “I have an opportunity to go all over the place…Since I was gone, coming back home is really important to me.”
She’s excited to join the commission.
“I just want to thank the community for electing me and it’s a position that I will not take lightly,” Miller added. “I want to be that independent voice and I want to speak for the community and act on their behalf. So I’d encourage anybody that has any ideas, suggestions, concerns to reach out to me so that we can make this community a better place for people that may be considering moving here.”
