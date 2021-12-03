As everyone knows all good holiday movies have soundtracks that blend into the season and setting, so for the Heritage Center’s Old Fashioned Christmas people will get to enjoy their own holiday soundtrack. Whether it’s for a family Christmas movie about learning to share or a romantic comedy about finding love on Christmas, people can find a music group that fits just what they need for an Old Fashioned Christmas.
The Heritage Center Old Fashioned Christmas will give visitors a taste of a traditional Christmas with a little holiday cheer through Santa and hot chocolate.
“The Heritage Center is hosting the Old Fashioned Christmas to rebuild our relationship and credibility with our community by sharing our rich history,” Christmas Event Committee Chair Cindy Wedel said.
On Saturday Dec. 4, The Brigade Band will play at 5 p.m., Christmas Caroling by the Abilene High School Singers at 6 p.m. and The Fiddlers at 7 p.m. For Sunday Dec. 5, Hieberts Dulcimers will play at 5 p.m. and Christmas Caroling by the First United Methodist Church of Abilene at 6 p.m.
The Brigade Band
The Brigade Band got their start in the mid-1980s by Fred Schmidt due to his love for American history and music. The band focuses on playing songs originated during the Civil War with their modern equivalent of Civil War period instruments and their frock coats.
For the Old Fashioned Christmas, David Carlson will play trumpet, Chuck Brussow on trumpet, Kasey Giffith on French horn, Hayden Lumley on trombone, Jim Brown on trombone, Vic Wong on tuba, and Todd Smith on Trombone.
Terry Iseli, The Brigade Band’s Cornetist player and Band manager, wanted to share some Christmas carols and hymns that date back to or before the Civil War including “Deck the Halls” which dates back to 1862, “Up on the Housetop” written in 1860 and Silent Night written in 1818.
“They will be in uniform,” Iseli said. “It won’t be the typical thing most people see, so hopefully they come out and enjoy it.”
The Fiddlers
Growing up together in Dickinson County, the Fiddlers found themselves grouped together to play different shows and at church. The Fiddlers are made up of Noah Peck on the banjo, Josiah Brundage on the guitar and Micah Brundage on the fiddle.
The group started playing together at their Church’s worship band and soon they became a trio that played across Dickinson County. With their bluegrass style, they hope to add to the Christmas energy with a little bit of country acoustic.
“Our most well practiced song is ‘Wagon Wheel’, the Darius Rucker song… we’ll definitely have ‘Wagon Wheel’ playing,” Peck said.
“As far as Christmas songs go we have ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing,’ ‘O come, O come, Emmanuel,’ and some others,” Peck added.
In the end, Peck only has one reminder for people just “do it” if they are questioning about coming to the Old Fashioned Christmas.
Heibert’s Dulcimers
Robert and Eddie Heibert, a husband and wife duo, left retirement for one more show during the Old Fashioned Christmas. Before their retirement, the couple played over 1700 performances in 16 states, Canada and Japan.
“We retired about five years ago from performing and really pretty much done,” Robert said. “In fact, when we first announced our retirement, we put our instruments in a cage and we didn’t even touch them for over a year.”
The instruments put behind bars would be Robert’s guitar and Eddie’s hammer dulcimer, which is the highlight of their music.
“The dulcimer is not a physical, but extremely mentally tasking,” Robert said. “Because every note you play has to be precise and you’re all over the place where your vision has to be exact. So, having been away from it for a while has meant some real hard work on her part to bring some of these things back.”
For their performances, Robert and Eddie are happy to not be the main feature and grateful to be able to help bring the Christmas ambience.
“We’re really excited to see the hard work from the Historical Society getting everything up and running and in front of people…We’re really going to just be a little bit of the background ambience.”
