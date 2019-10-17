The Eisenhower Foundation and Eisenhower Presidential Library, in partnership with Great Plains Theatre, are pleased to host a hometown welcome for Marlin Fitzwater this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
This meet and greet reception will be held in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Courtyard and is free and open to the public.
Fitzwater’s play, “Empires Fall,” will open at Great Plains Theatre, just blocks from the reception, at 7:30 p.m. that same evening.
Fitzwater, the only press secretary in United States history to be appointed by two presidents, chose Abilene, his hometown, for the world premiere of his new play.
“Empires Fall” is about the relationship of President George H.W. Bush and U.S.S.R. General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in the two years between the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Both men attempt to bring an end to the Cold War in a fashion that, while being in the best interest of their country, also protects the world.
“It was a dramatic time and the right way to tell it was in a play,” said Fitzwater, who was press secretary to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush from 1983 to 1993
Everyone is welcome to the reception on Friday evening regardless of whether they attend the play.
