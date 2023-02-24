The window is closing on the timeframe Medicare recipients have to switch Medicare Advantage plans or go to the original Medicare.
March 31 is the deadline for people to make the changes, said Renae Riedy, Family Resource Management and Wellness Extension agent. Riedy is also trained in Senior Health Insurance Counseling Kansas and can help people navigate an otherwise confusing system.
Medicare Advantage has advantages for some people. The advertisements for the insurance program can make it look ideal, but there are also disadvantages. Riedy warns consumers to beware of the dos and don’ts of the MA plans.
Memorial Health System recently became an in-network provider. In an October article Haley Jones, MHS director of development and marketing issued a similar warning.
“Kansas hospitals have experienced many Medicare Advantage enrollees that are denied necessary care,” she wrote. “Medicare Advantage plans have several disadvantages and they come with rules that must be followed whereas Original Medicare does not.”
They both stressed the need to make informed decisions.
“In-network with Advantage plans is absolutely important because when you talk about payment … having an in-network provider allows that Advantage plan to work to its maximum potential, which means less out of pocket for the Medicare recipient,” she said. “When you go to an out-of-network provider, it's lots, lots more dollars out of pocket.”
If a person has a MA plan and they end up going to an out-of-network provider, unless it is an emergency situation, the co-pays and maximum out-of-pocket dollars is higher.
“Some Advantage plans don’t have a maximum out-of-pocket so, you could be on the hook for thousands, and thousands, and thousands of dollars,” she said.
The problem some people run into is when their provider leaves the network. While the consumer can only change plans during open enrollment, a provider can leave the network at any time. If a patient is not aware their provider is no longer in the network, they may have a bill they weren’t expecting, she said.
“Generally, what I see is that people go find another provider,” she said. “That's really their most cost-effective option. So, if you love your doctor, and I'm all about relationships, and you love where you're at — that's where I'd say it's a buyer beware thing.”
The other option to paying higher costs to see an out-of-network provider is to find someone who is in the network, which can mean extra travel.
“[Medicare Advantage] is touted as the best thing since sliced bread,” Riedy said. “There's a risk in choosing that Advantage plan in a rural area. The other thing I'm hearing is Advantage plans and long-term care that's covered through Medicare hasn't been a real great thing for the patient either.”
The bottom line is, she said, is that people, “Have to be willing to always ask questions and be your advocate.”
As a Senior Health Insurance Counseling Kansas counselor, Riedy can help people understand which of the plans is a better suit for their needs. She invites people to make an appointment with her by calling 785-263-2001, there is no charge for the assistance.
