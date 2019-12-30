A volunteer recall will be issued for meats from a Kansas facility after health officials found a sample contained a bacteria that can cause serious and even fatal infections.
The recall starts Monday for any “ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks, and smoked ham” from the Clay Center Locker Plant, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Saturday. It stems from a routine food sampling by the Kansas Department of Agriculture that found Listeria monocytogenes in food produced Nov. 21, the Department of Health and Environment said in a press release.
“All known affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified,” the release stated. “Some of the products were sold through FFA chapters in Chapman and Clay Center. To date, no illnesses have been linked with this recall.”
The bacteria can cause serious and even fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, the release says, adding that healthy individuals rarely become sick.
Additionally, the Department of Health and Environment said symptoms can include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
“Symptoms begin from three to 70 days after consuming the bacteria,” the release says. “Listeria cannot be spread from person to person.”
Anyone believed to be infected should call their physicians, the release says.
Questions about recalled products can be directed to the Clay Center Locker Plant at 785-632-5550. Questions about the bacteria can be made to the KDHE epidemiology at 877-427-7317. Information about the bacteria can also be found at www.cdc.gov/listeria.
