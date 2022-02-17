The trail spans 14 states and over 2,193 miles. It’s the longest hiking-only footpath trail in the world, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Some take years to walk it in sections, others spend 5-7 months to walk the entire trail at once. Only one in four of those who attempt it finish hiking the entire trail. Jeff Meahl, Enterprise resident, is going to hike the entire Appalachian Trail this year with his friend Brian Cook. And his 4-year-old bird dog, Pat.
“I’ve got myself in pretty good shape,” Meahl said. “You never know what life’s going to hold for you. I am 67, though I’m probably more fit than most people in their 30s or 40s. I don’t know many people who can run 13 miles without walking. The time is now for me.”
The former Enterprise mayor will begin his journey April 23 in Georgia at Springer Mountain. His plan is to walk an average of 20 miles per day. At that rate, he hopes and plans to hike the trail in four and a half months, ending sometime in September at Mt. Katahdin in Maine.
Meahl’s inspiration to walk the trail began from Maine. He and his wife have taken several trips to the northeastern state over the past decade. Five years ago while in Maine, the two watched a movie titled “A Walk in the Woods,” a comedy/adventure film about two men walking the Appalachian Trail.
“I’ve been self-employed for about 20-21 years in the retail/tax business,” Meahl said. “Back when I watched the movie five years ago I was like ‘that might be something I might like to do one day.’ This past April/May I was pretty sure I could get the rest of my businesses and franchises sold so I wouldn’t be completely tied down.”
Meahl, 67 years old, has been exercising since three years ago and preparing for this challenge since 2021. During the spring and summer last year, Meahl exercised by running upwards of 13 miles. Nowadays during the shorter daytime hours, he goes to the Impact Fitness & Sports Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to lift weights and use a step exercise machine.
“Each day when l do the stair stepper, I’ll usually put a backpack on with 25 pounds total in the backpack,” he said. “Each day I go I’ll try and increase it by one minute. I think on Monday I did 43 minutes on that stair stepper, which is pretty hard exercise actually.”
He’ll carry his gear in an external-frame backpack, and Pat will carry her own food in a dog backpack. His plan is to carry no more than 30 pounds at any time. Since there are generally four days between twins or cities on the trail, the two will be carrying enough food to last between stops. When he does arrive near a town or city, he’ll stop for a meal, a shower and to sleep the night in a bed. He’ll be packing the usual equipment: a tent for himself and Pat, a butane stove, inflatable air mattress, sleeping bag, a water filter and other equipment to make the journey livable.
There is one issue Meahl has to deal with in bringing Pat. The trail goes through Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Baxter State Park in Maine, which do not allow dogs in their parks. So, Meahl arranged for a hiker hostel that also boards dogs to pick Pat up while Meahl goes through the Great Smoky Mountains. Meahl’s wife will then pick up Pat before Baxter State Park, which is the last section of the trail.
Another danger, which Meahl has deemed to be the biggest threat to his journey, is Lyme Disease from tick bites. To decrease that threat, he will either buy clothing covered or cover his own clothing in permethrin, an insecticide.
Meahl said the section of the hike that is most interested in is the White Mountains in New Hampshire. He said those mountains are the most dangerous place to hike in the United States from his research.
“Even in the summertime, the wind can get up really really high and you can get snow flurries, sleet and ice pretty much 12 months out of the year,” Meahl said. “It wouldn’t stick in the summertime, but I guess the weather can be pretty brutal up there.”
With all his preparation and research, Meahl is now counting down the days till April 23, eager to start his journey.
“It’s something I am looking forward to,” he said. “Each day gets a day closer.”
