After contracting two tick-borne diseases, Jeff Meahl, 68 years old of Enterprise, had to return home from his attempt at hiking the entire 2,193 mile Appalachian Trail. Meahl was able to hike 1,025 miles before returning home a couple of weeks ago. He plans on finishing his hike in parts, but for now he is recovering at his home.
“This turned out to be the most arduous, physical task I’ve ever done. I was a pretty good track athlete in my day,” Meahl said. “When I was much younger, I could run 10 miles in 55 minutes, but this, going up and down mountains, climbing boulders and stepping on rocks and roots all day is a pretty good workout.”
While his training before the hike kept him in shape physically, his two hour exercises at home did not prepare him much for hiking most of a day while walking and sometimes climbing boulders and mountains.
Meahl said he also did not anticipate the lack of flexibility from his canvas pants gave him. While hiking in them was fine, the pants were not made for someone to climb over boulders and big steps. The lack of flexibility made it easier for him to fall down. With the canvas pants on, he fell about twice every four or five days. He eventually switched to shorts, which made climbing much easier, but the lower parts of his legs became much more susceptible to rashes and insect bites.
“I bought a cheap pair of sweatpants at Walmart for $7 and started wearing those because I was tired of all the rashes and the bites on me,” Meahl said. “Now, I bought myself a pair of white Adidas shorts, where I can actually see anything that might be crawling on me.”
Despite wearing long pants and sprayed himself with permethrin, Meahl still contracted diseases from ticks. Meahl said he was surprised when the doctor told him he had two tick diseases.
During the hike, Meahl said he lost more than 20 pounds. He started out at 166 pounds and went as low as 137 pounds.
For the first 120 miles, Meahl brought one of his dogs, Pat, with him. She had to return home due to her not eating on the trail. Despite her short time of the trail, Meahl said he enjoyed having her along.
“She’s very loyal and conscious of where I was. She has a lot of genetics in her lets her run long and hard… If I happened to take a spill, she just always knew I took a spill and she’d immediately come running back and see how I was,” he said.
As for the people on the trail, Meahl said he met a variety of people also hiking the trail. He said he saw many veterans recovering from PTSD and/or trying to transition to civilian life during the first few hundred miles. One lady was hiking to get away from her corporate job. A man in his 20s was a missionary and raising money for an orphanage for his church. Another lady, nicknamed “Mighty Mouse” just graduated with her masters in engineering and wanted to hike the trail before entering the workforce. A man hiked the trail for the same reason, before he became a physical therapist. One of the more inspiring figures that inspired Meahl was a 70-year-old man that Meahl had interacted with several times along the trail.
“It’s difficult, I guess, for many people to get away, especially if they have to support a family,” Meahl said.
Meahl also discovered the expenses surrounding the hike do not add up to a cheap total. While he hasn’t added up all his expenses yet, Meahl estimates he has spent between $8,000 to $9,000. Meahl said he would guess most people would have difficulty spending less than $5,000.
In a couple of days, Meahl will be off antibiotics and traveling to Maine. Once there, he will resume his hike where he left off in Millinocket, Maine, and immediately take on the 100-mile wilderness, a stretch of 100 miles that has no connection to civilization. He’ll end the hike once he’s completed three-fourth’s of the entire trail, which will be somewhere in Massachusetts.
Meahl plans on finishing the trail next year in April, Starting in Massachusetts and ending where he stopped in Harpers Ferry, Virginia, before going to Maine to hike south-bound.
