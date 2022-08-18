After contracting two tick-borne diseases, Jeff Meahl, 68 years old of Enterprise, had to return home from his attempt at hiking the entire 2,193 mile Appalachian Trail. Meahl was able to hike 1,025 miles before returning home a couple of weeks ago. He plans on finishing his hike in parts, but for now he is recovering at his home.

“This turned out to be the most arduous, physical task I’ve ever done. I was a pretty good track athlete in my day,” Meahl said. “When I was much younger, I could run 10 miles in 55 minutes, but this, going up and down mountains, climbing boulders and stepping on rocks and roots all day is a pretty good workout.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.