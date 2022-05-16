A handful of vendors took place in this year’s Meadowlark Swap Meet at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
Among them was blacksmith Mike Taylor of the eMpTy Forge who traveled to Abilene from Mount Hope to take part in the event after being unable to last year.
Taylor, who used to volunteer in the blacksmith shop at Cowtown in Wichita, has kept the art of blacksmithing alive because he believes the art produces higher quality items.
“That came from a time when a craftsman would make something to last whoever ended up with it maybe their lifetime on some things — and a long time anyway — instead of just a disposable (item),” he said. “We’ve become a disposable society. Use it, throw it away and buy another one and it ends up in a landfill somewhere.”
Taylor said he has tools that are about 100 years old that still work as well as they did when they were new. This kind of quality is hard to come by in modern day, he said.
Taylor said he enjoys making items that are useful but also attractive. He works twists and faces into a lot of the items he produces, from bottle openers with twisted handles or cowboy’s faces worked into them to trivets made of twisted metal and a variety of other things.
During Saturday’s event, he had several Halloween decorations for sale that he made back in October — ghosts and devils crafted of hammered metal.
“It doesn’t really add anything by putting the twist in, but it changes it from something plain to something special,” Taylor said.
Some of these items take a little more than an hour to make and others — such as the trivets made of twisted metal — take the better part of a day.
Though blacksmithing has become less common, he does not believe it is a dying art.
“It’s actually a growing hobby,” Taylor said.
A reality television show called Forged In Fire has brought about growing interest in blacksmithing, he said.
“I’ve got mixed feelings about it,” Taylor said. “But it’s got a lot of people interested in it. Everybody thinks that blacksmithing is just making knives and swords and weapons and it’s a whole lot more than that.”
He has been a blacksmith as a hobby for about 35 years and as a full-time business since he about four years ago, he said.
“I just want people to know there’s a whole lot more to blacksmithing than what they see on TV,” Taylor said. “Blacksmiths used to be a real important part of the community. And a community would go to great lengths to get a blacksmith in their town if they were started a town somewhere because he not only — back then it was all horse travel — he not only took care of their horses and shoed their horses and fixed their wagons and fixed other tools and stuff for them — but he’d make stuff for their households. And you go back before there were commercially made nails, he hammered out every nail that went in things.”
The crowd at the swap meet was small but interested in what he had to say.
“There’s not much of a crowd, but I’ve enjoyed visiting with the people that I’ve met,” Taylor said. “So I’m going to have a good day anyway.”
Among the people he talked to were collectors Scott Friedrich and Robert Murphy, who traveled from Harrisonville, Missouri to shop the antique sale and stopped by the swap meet as well.
“We came to buy more than anything,” Friedrich said. “We just came to Abilene to buy because they’re having that antique thing. So we were down there first. We buy a little bit of everything. We kind of buy and sell. (Murphy) buys and sells a lot. He buys more like guns and stuff like that — cowboy, western stuff like saddles and spurs. But we buy a little bit of anything, if it has a good look.”
Friedrich said he had traveled through Abilene before but never stopped here.
“I like it — it’s a beautiful town,” he said. “There’s a lot of history here, really.”
Dickinson County Historical Society Director Austin Anders said the event was small but the flow of people was steady.
“It’s been a fairly steady crowd,” he said. “Not a whole lot of sales, but not a bad day. We had good weather for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.