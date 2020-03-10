Makenna McGivney was awarded at $70,000 scholarship by the Rudd Foundation.
The Abilene senior plans to attend Fort HaysState University and the scholarship covers all books, supplies, tuition and room and board for four years.
“This a a very competitive scholarship,” said Abilene school Superintendent Greg Brown.
McGivney was one of 1,300 applicants in the state of Kansas. She was one of 51 semifinalists with the selection based on her application made in December.
She was interviewed with a committee in February in Wichita at the Rudd Foundation offices.
She was surprised with the announcement at a school pep assembly two weeks ago and told she was one of just 30 recipients.
McGivney, the daughter of Tom and Brandi McGivney, plans to major in pre-optometry or pre-medicine at Fort Hays State University.
This is the third year the Rudd Foundation has awarded a four year college scholarship for students to attend either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University or Wichita State University.
The value of the 30 scholarships is $1.1 million.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the exceptionally high-caliber, well-rounded students that were chosen for this year’s Rudd Scholarship,” said Peter Najera, president of the Rudd Foundation, in announcing the winners. “By removing the financial burden of a college education, we expect these go-getters to be actively involved on campus, maintain good grades, and graduate in four years debt free.”
This year, 15 students will be going to Wichita State, 9 will attend Fort Hays State, and 6 will take their scholarship to Emporia State. The Rudd Scholarship is earned through a competitive selection process that involves grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation and, for the 51 finalists, a personal interview.
“Kansas high schools continue to produce very talented young men and women imbued with the Midwestern values of grit, determination and work ethic and we are excited to make an investment in them through a college education,” said Najera. “These 30 Kansas recipients, in addition to the 46 previously selected, bring us to a total of 76 Rudd Scholars who could go anywhere but are choosing to study in-state. By retaining the talented and bright young individuals of the next generation, we believe that upon graduation they will serve to keep the talent pipeline strong in Kansas for many years to come.”
In addition to living on campus and carrying a full load of classes towards their college degree, scholars will receive mentoring and success coaching to help them graduate in four years. They will also participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves, and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.
“By this time next year, we will have nearly 100 Rudd Scholars preparing to be on campus and supporting one another,” said Najera. “Our hope is that they will continue to network with each other after graduation as they continue on their trajectory of being positive contributors to our Kansas communities and society as a whole.”
