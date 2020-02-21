Makenna McGivney has been named a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The Abilene High School senior is one of five candidates nominated from the state of Kansas for the Career and Technical Education component for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. McGivney will now enter the semifinal round.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
In 1979 the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. The program was extended to Career and Technical Education exceptional students in 2015.
There are 4,500 overall nominees nationally (105 from Kansas) from more than 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U. S. high schools in 2020.
These students’ submissions will be reviewed before a list of 600 semifinalists and will be released in early April.
Then a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President will select the finalists and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May. Annually up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, 20 of which will be exceptional students in the Career and Technical Education field.
Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive an expense paid trip to Washington, D. C. in June and are presented the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House in commemoration of their achievements.
During their visit to Washington, scholars have access to important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians, scientists and other accomplished people.
Scholars are provided opportunities to wrestle with issues that concern America and the world, attend recitals, receptions and ceremonies held in their honor, and visit area museums and monuments.
