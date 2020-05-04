ENTERPRISE – The day after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced she has lifted certain stay-at-home restrictions, residents of the Enterprise Estates Nursing Center celebrated May Day.
It was a different kind of May Day celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of baskets of flower and candy, family and friends held a vehicle parade.
Residents practiced social distancing on the west side of the facility as the vehicles drove by giving a friendly wave of the hand.
Kids visit
Kids at the Munchkin Manor Childcare facility made two trips in front of the center whose residents had a welcome dose of sunlight and drive-by visitors.
“The old tradition of May Day is putting little baskets with flowers and maybe something sweet to eat on the front step of your neighbor’s home,” said Sharon Meyer, director of marketing. “We cannot do that this year, so we are having a May Day Parade for our residents of Enterprise Estates Nursing Home.”
In Gov. Kelly’s phase one, nursing homes and residential care facilities didn’t get any relief from visitors.
Merle Riffel who has been a resident for over a year said the last few weeks have been “dead.”
He said what he misses most about being in quarantine is “summer.”
He said he enjoyed getting outside Friday and seeing his sister drive by.
Riffel said he’s getting some exercise and has been playing games with the other residents.
Riffel lived north of Navarre and worked on road construction. He moved to Enterprise in 2011.
The Enterprise home has two residents over 100 years in age. Ruth Alt is 102 and newcomer Evelyn York is 101.
York walked outside to watch the parade.
“It was fun,” York said about the parade.
She said her son was coming from Prairie Village to visit Sunday.
“He said he looks pretty bad because his hair is long and he has started to grow a beard,” she said of Brice.
Restrictions
Like all the assisted living facilities, visits at Enterprise are restricted to window visits, said Administrator Pam Black.
“Window visits, FaceTime and online chatting” is the communication method used at the home, she said.
She said that some of the residents miss seeing their families.
“Most of them are doing phone calls and window chats,” she said.
Most of the meals are served in the residents’ rooms and there are no group activities.
“Activities have been creative with hallway Bingo with the help of many staff, Wii bowling and golf with social distancing,” Meyer said. “Our residents love to bowl and golf. We are also getting ready to plant a pallet garden with watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers plus flowers.”
There are 35 residents at the 40-bed facility but Black said there are two rooms available should there be a positive test of COVID-19 which there has not been to date.
“We have two beds dedicated and blocked off for quarantine,” she said. “We had to have a contingency plan in place. We have a big curtain at the end of the hall and nobody can get down there.”
Change in Bed Classification (CBC) is a change in facility structure to provide a safe and comfortable setting where patients can be isolated and monitored during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enterprise Estates Nursing Center received its CBC on Tuesday from Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS). The facility had to submit a plan for a quarantine area in case of a COVID19 positive resident and have it approved from KDADS in order to get the certification.
The facility has assured the families, residents and the state of Kansas that they are compliant with a quarantine area at the end of north hall and have assured the State of Kansas that they have a plan in place to care for any resident that could possibly have COVID19.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
