Math scores are up among students at Eisenhower Elementary School after the implementation of a plan to improve students’ math skills.
Earlier this week, the Unified School District 435 Board of Education heard from Principal of Eisenhower Ethan Gruen, fifth grade teacher Miranda Ward, fourth grade teacher Samantha Millican, and Title I reading specialist Erin Signer.
According to Gruen, the staff was tasked with creating an action plan and chose to focus on students’ math and reading scores.
“We built an action plan and then took steps to enact that action plan over three six-week cycles,” he said. “During those cycles, we spent a lot of time looking at data, progress monitoring and so forth.”
Gruen said this is what led to an improvement in students’ math scores.
He said that looking at data and following student progress throughout the year will help educators aid and provide enrichment for individual students and otherwise improve students’ educational outcomes.
Signer said the district visited with other teachers around the district and concluded that math was the area where students needed the most improvement — specifically math automaticity. Math automaticity is when students can easily recall basic math facts from memory. During the implementation of this action plan, Signer said educators focused on math-related vocabulary to help students handle word problems more easily. The school used a program it piloted called Mobymax to facilitate these lessons.
“We also want kids to be able to demonstrate that they had number sense and that they would be able to explain their number sense,” she said. “We wanted kids to be able to start to persevere through rigorous math problems. Before, they would come across a math problem and just kind of shut down. So we started introducing how to attack those sorts of problems. The main thing we worked on was fact fluency.”
Millican said educators involved in this project monitored students’ progress on a weekly basis.
Educators placed vocabulary walls all over the school and used flash cards and math games outside of regular math lessons.
“Any free time we had, we just did a quick math game or something,” she said. “And then we did the interim test for the state assessment — that would kind of predict how they would do on the state assessment.”
According to Ward, educators gathered more data and continued to monitor progress throughout the implementation of the action plan.
“We dedicated 10 minutes of math extra to fact fluency practice,” she said.
According to Ward, during the third cycle of the implementation, educators monitored students’ progress every two weeks using a program built to measure math automaticity.
“We continued to practice math facts throughout the day,” Ward said. “It was really awesome to see our building come together, because it wasn’t only the math teachers teaching the math facts.”
She said other teachers made an effort to squeeze math facts into their student’s daily routine using math-related “brain breaks” and other tactics.
“They saw it a lot — all over the place,” Ward said. “They had a lot of exposure to it.”
She said students who eventually graduated from basic math fluency moved on the more advanced math and that many students showed improvement over the course of the plan’s implementation.
“This was pleasant data to look at as it was going,” Gruen said.
According to Signer, this school year the action plan will continue to be used to help students with their math skills.
“We hope as the year goes on to work more — we didn’t get a lot of time to work on having kids use productive struggle in math problems,” she said. “So we are hoping by the end of this year, that we will be able to work more with problem solving — productive struggle — to better prepare them for middle school and high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.