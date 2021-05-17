Face masks are no longer required to be worn in Abilene Public Schools.
The Abilene USD 435 Board of Education voted unanimously Friday afternoon to remove the mandate that required face masks be worn in the school setting. The change was effective immediately.
Although face masks are no longer required, students and staff are still welcome to wear a mask if they wish, to “manage their own health care risk.”
The school board further stated that USD 435 nursing staff will no longer be responsible for contact tracing or quarantine calls.
“Everyone should know that the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) has not done away with their quarantine guidelines, but the school system will leave the contact tracing and quarantine considerations to the state,” said Supt. Greg Brown in a notice released to the press.
The board made the decision during a special session held at noon Friday, called about an hour earlier. All members were in attendance including Chris West and Randy Gassman who attended via Zoom and Robert Keener who called in by telephone.
Brown said his recommendation was made in response to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement Thursday that Kansas would adopt the CDC guidance which states “fully-vaccinated Kansans are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance, except in cases where it’s required.”
While Gov. Kelly said “fully vaccinated Kansas” are not required to wear masks, Brown and Abilene board members said staff would not become “vaccination police” trying to determine who has and has not been vaccinated.
Following Kelly’s announcement Thursday, Brown said he visited with Board President Kyle Becker about how Kelly’s announcement affected the school setting, particularly since many patrons and staff have been vaccinated.
“We’re approaching 50 percent of our staff having received vaccinations, a growing number of our students have been vaccinated,” he added.”I believe we have reached great balance to consider taking the masks off our kids.”
Brown reiterated the words of Board Member Jeff Bathurst who last Monday said it’s time to let individuals “be responsible for their own health.”
Board Member Jennifer Waite agreed, “I think they (masks) need to come off. It’s up to the families and the parents and staff, whoever, to decide what they want to do for themselves. I’m all for taking them off, regardless of what your vaccination status is. I’m all for medical freedom.”
Brown said he had visited with Dickinson County Health Officer John Hultgren who said the state of Kansas is still doing some contact tracing, but the county is no longer doing any.
Brown said he was recommending the school system take that same approach, letting KDHE do contact tracing should there be a positive case in the waning days of the school year.
Speaking of the role school nurses have played since the beginning of the school year, Brown said they now would be completely out of the “contract tracing, quarantine calls” business.
“I think we’ve reached the point now where it’s not needed,” he said.
Board President Kyle Becker said at the start of the year the board decided it would do whatever it could to allow students to be in school, having “face-to-face instruction.
“We’ve accomplished that goal more than not,” Becker said.
Waite said she wants to make it known that the district does have an anti-bullying policy and she does not want the wearing or non-wearing of a mask to be a source of bullying by students or staff.
“I think it’s already divided the community and the staff widely,” Waite said. “I would like to see that stop.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
