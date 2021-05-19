People attending Abilene High School graduation ceremonies on Sunday will not be required to wear masks; however, they may do so if they chose, according to AHS Principal Ben Smith.
Last Friday, the Abilene Board of Education voted unanimously during a noon special meeting to remove the mandate that required masks to be worn in schools. The change was effective immediately.
USD 435 Supt. Greg Brown told the board he was making the recommendation to remove masks from school after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said “fully vaccinated” people would not be required to wear masks, based on CDC recommendations.
However, the school board also noted the district would not become the “vaccination police” by trying to determine who has and who has not been vaccinated.
“With the board’s decision, every event at the high school does follow that same guidance,” Smith said. “That means folks will be able to wear masks if they chose to, but it will not be a requirement now.”
With the removal of the mask mandate AHS graduation will be like previous years, with each graduate having up to eight seats reserved for family members on the gym floor or lower bleachers.
“Now graduation will truly look just like it did in 2019 and before,” Smith said.
The commencement ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Abilene High School gym.
