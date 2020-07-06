Dickinson County Commissioner Craig Chamberlin made a prophetic statement at the end of Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting.
Commenting that both Riley and Saline counties had seen a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 in recent weeks, Chamberlin noted that Dickinson County might also see an uptick.
“We could see that number go from 8 to 12 real quick,” Chamberlin said.
As of Sunday morning, Dickinson County has 11 positive cases of COVID-19, up from eight at the time of Thursday’s meeting.
By Thursday afternoon, the health department reported the ninth case — a 41-year-old female. Then on Saturday, the health department reported two additional cases, bringing the total to 11.
No information regarding age or gender was given regarding the tenth and 11th case.
Chamberlin’s comment was made just before commissioners voted to follow Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring Kansans to wear face masks.
Commissioners approved the order after learning it was less restrictive than expected and included a number of exemptions so masks are not required in every situation.
County commissions have the final say determining whether their county will follow the mandate.
Reversal
Initially, commissioners seemed poised to make the use of masks “highly recommended,” but not mandatory.
During work session, commissioners told Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes on speaker phone that they were looking at making masks optional and revisit the topic later if conditions warranted.
But Holmes told commissioners he feels masks are important and said all the science shows they are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said commissioners were concerned about the ability to enforce the mask order.
Holmes said he understood the concern, but believes masks are important if society ever hopes to return to some type of normal.
“My current stance is to mask. If we want to have school in session in class coming up this fall, we as a society need to do everything we can to promote that,” Holmes said.
“I think people get caught up in the constitutional issues — which this is not — and politicize this — which they shouldn’t. This is a medical issue. It’s not a personal rights issue,” Holmes said. “It’s not a someone telling you what to do issue. It’s saving yourself and your fellow mankind; trying to preserve life.”
It would be different if it was easy to tell who is infected and who isn’t, but some people can carry the disease without having any symptoms, he said.
“That’s the whole kicker. If we could easily identify who is sick and who isn’t, we’d be able to stop this a lot easier,” Holmes said.
He noted that Dickinson County has not had a high transmission rate and applauded the efforts of the community for holding it down, but said the one COVID-related death out of eight (based on Thursday morning’s number) was a 12 1/2 percent death rate.
“That’s not very good,” Holmes said.
The doctor said he understands there is a lot of comments on social media against masks and realizes the commission has the final say regarding what will happen in the county.
“I’m certainly not going to agree on not going with the mandate or opting out. I think that would be wrong,” Holmes said, encouraging the commission to wait and see what the final governor’s order stated. Commissioners agreed and Holmes left the meeting.
As discussion continued during work session, county officials received an email stating the signed order had been released. Copies were printed and those in attendance reviewed the order.
Public comment
During the regular meeting, each commissioner said they had heard from constituents on both sides of the mask issue.
Commissioner Ron Roller said every comment received is important to the commission, but noted it’s sometimes difficult to answer those calls because commissioners don’t always have all the information.
Peterson asked County Administrator Brad Homman to explain the ways county officials receive information regarding the virus and efforts to fight it. Homman said that he, along with county health department director John Hultgren and Dr. Holmes communicate daily (sometimes hourly) trying to keep on top of things.
Holmes is working at both Memorial Hospital in Abilene and Geary Community Hospital and has first-hand knowledge of what’s going on, Homman said.
“I know it’s not always popular to do these things, but it is a public health issue to consider what’s best for the public,” Homman said.
Peterson said his concern, when he first heard about the mask order, was that it would require wearing masks all the time in all situations. But after glancing over the order, he did not believe that was the case.
“It’s not nearly as restrictive, in my opinion, as what I thought it was going to be,” Peterson said.
Abilene resident Nathan Hylton appeared in front of the commissioners and said he had concerns for young athletes wearing a mask and others who might struggle to breathe — like asthmatics — while wearing masks.
If Dickinson County had the numbers that some other counties might, he could possibly see the need for additional restrictions.
“The battle cry originally was to flatten the curve,” Hylton said. “I think that phrase has kind of been forgotten. Now it’s to get rid of all cases and get a vaccine.”
He said data regarding the effectiveness of mask usage is varied and changes, referring to a video of the head coronavirus task force doctor at one time saying masks do not stop the spread but now says they do.
Hylton said he’s concerned about young athletes whose workouts have been cut in half.
“I think youth are extremely low risk. They’re struggling right now, trying to get back to normalcy,” Hylton said.
He also feels there’s no reason to require face mask usage if it will not be enforced.
“Counties can reject or modify this order,” Hylton said. “I would love to see simply protecting the vulnerable, let the healthy live and let the kids play.”
Abilene Interim Police Chief Jason Wilkins said he was waiting to see the attorney general’s office recommendation on enforcement, but said the APD would request voluntary compliance from the public.
However, if a business is requiring the use of masks, the department will fully support the business.
Doug Thompson, legal counsel, told commissioners the governor’s signed order was clear and said their challenge is whether or not they will apply that standard in Dickinson County, an area that does not have a high number of cases.
He also reminded them that state legislator Rep. John Barker told them that a legislative group can go into session and override the governor’s order.
Commissioner Ron Roller said he believes it’s important to err on the side of caution and noted masks are a way of life for many in the agricultural community who wear masks when dealing with grain dust, chemicals and other substances.
The commission recessed for a time to review the order and upon returning to regular session, voted unanimously to follow the executive order.
Executive order
The order requires any person in Kansas to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering when they are in the following situations:
• Inside, or in line to enter, any indoor public space;
• Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings, including but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank (Unless directed otherwise by an employee or healthcare provider);
• Waiting for or riding on public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;
• While outdoors in public spaces and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
Business/
organizations
All businesses or organizations in Kansas must require all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or other face covering when:
• Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;
• Employees are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;
• Employees are working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;
• Customers, members, visitors, or members of the public are in a facility managed by the business or organization; or
• Employees are in any room or enclosed area where other people (except for individuals who reside together) are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
Exemptions
The following are exempt from wearing masks or face coverings in the situations previously described:
• Persons age five years or under — children age two years and under in particular should not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation;
• Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering — this includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance;
• Persons who are hearing impaired or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;
• Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines;
• Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;
• Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided they maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals (not including individuals who reside together or are seated together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity; g. • Athletes who are engaged in an organized sports activity that allows athletes to maintain a 6-foot distance from others with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity;
• Persons who are engaged in an activity that a professional or recreational association, regulatory entity, medical association, or other public-health-oriented entity has determined cannot be safely conducted while wearing a mask or other face covering;
• Persons engaged in an activity or event held or managed by the Kansas Legislature;
•Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding held or managed by the Kansas Judiciary; and
• Persons engaged in any lawful activity during which wearing a mask or other face covering is prohibited by law.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.