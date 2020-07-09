A mask is the top priority for not spreading the COVID-19 virus, the chief executive officer told the Memorial Health System board of directors Tuesday.
“There are three things we need to do. Number one is wear a mask,” Courtois said at the meeting held at the Nichols Education Center. “That is really important. I heard someone this morning, and it is all conjecture of course, we will be wearing masks for a year. I think it is safe to say for the next 12 months we’ll be wearing masks.”
Enforcement
He said there will most likely be problems enforcing a mask rule.
“I would like to get the politics out of it and get to just taking care of people,” he said. “As much as possible, people should wear masks, especially indoors. You don’t have any control over an indoor environment. You can control outside because you can get away from people.”
Courtois said good handwashing and social distancing are also important.
“If we can do those things, I think we can slow it down,” he said.
He said with two people wearing masks, the potential of exposure is 1.5 percent.
He said Gov. Laura Kelly announced on June 29 mask would be mandatory.
“The reason given for this mandate was that we had increased to 905 cases in the state of Kansas since the previous Friday,” he said.
He said eventually everyone will be exposed to COVID-19, either through a natural situation or a vaccine.
Several companies are working on a vaccine but when that will be available is still questionable but most likely not until 2021.
“I don’t think we will have an effective vaccine until sometime next year,” Courtois said. “We’ll have to figure out how we’ll get through the winter. We could have another resurgence.”
He questioned whether a vaccine will even be effective.
Effective vacine?
Dr. Bill Short said that some people test positive but on a second test, the result is negative.
Memorial Health also has an antibody test to see if the person had COVID-19 previously.
“Some people have tested negative (with the antibody test) that tested positive with the PCR test,” Courtois said. “We know they had it but the antibodies didn’t stay in their system. So that raises the question, will anybody develop immunity, which doesn’t give us a lot of hope for a vaccine if that is the case.”
Short said he’s had a number of people think they had COVID-19 and take the antibody test.
“I haven’t had anyone come back positive yet,” he said.
Courtois said the PCR, polymerase chain reaction, test is 95 percent predictive. He said sometimes not enough viral particles are collected in the nasal cavity.
Finances
Income at both Abilene Memorial Hospital, Heartland Health Care Clinic and the Impact Sports and Fitness dropped significantly.
Elgin Glanzer, chief financial officer, went over the figures for both the first six months of the year and an attempt to predict the last six months, calling it a “reduction on steroids.”
“These are unprecedented times,” he said. “That’s like predicting the weather.”
However, with HHS and SBA grants, Memorial Health was able to make up for the shortfall.
“I am comfortable with our financial situation but am using caution,” he said.
“We got hit by a tornado and now we are trying to rebuild,” Schwarting said.
“I feel like we have been living on generator power,” Johnson said.
Positive results
Courtois said there has been a lot more testing in Kansas so the number of positive tests are going to increase.
“The vast majority of them are symptomatic,” he said.
He said the death rate to the number of positives is 1.8 percent.
He said now 98 of the 105 counties in Kansas have reported a positive COVID-19 test.
Courtois said COVID-19 is not influenza.
“Apples and oranges,” said Chairman Dr. Steve Schwarting.
“It is not the same,” Courtois said.
He also said that there are plenty of hospital beds available.
“As far as we know, no one is in danger of not having an ICU bed or not having treatment at this time,” he said.
The number of positive in Dickinson County increased to 14 on Wednesday.
“Most of the people we have been able to pinpoint (the exposure),” said Angie Johnson, chief nurse.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
