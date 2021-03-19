Wearing masks is no longer required in Dickinson County.
Dickinson County Commissioners approved a new health order Thursday that rescinds the county’s mask order and opts out of Governor Laura Kelly’s mask order. However, the new order also strongly recommends that people still social distance and mask in public group settings.
The new order was effective immediately.
County Health Officer John Hultgren said cases in the county, state and nation have declined and continue to stay low.
“As we reported earlier, we said we’d continue to look at those (numbers) even though we’re deep in vaccinations, continue to watch those numbers and deal with positive cases,” Hultgren said. “We’ve also continued to talk to other counties surrounding us since we have people that work and shop in counties that surround us. We take their numbers into consideration and look at what they’re doing in regards to changes in their orders as well.”
While those counties have various reasons for either staying masked up or not, Hultgren thinks it’s time to rescind the mask order in Dickinson County and “kind of turn it back to the citizens to decide.”
“For myself as the health officer, I’d recommend masks still be worn in large gatherings with people anytime anyone has a health condition or if a person feels more comfortable wearing a mask to do that,” he said.
However, the health department will still monitor cases of COVID-19 in the county and if there would be a lasting increase in numbers, the county may need to make changes, Hultgren said.
As for wearing masks in the schools, Hultgren said that decision is up to the local school district and school board. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson noted that would give some latitude to the schools.
As far as reinstating the mask order, Peterson added that it would have to be based on more than a one-day or one-week spike.
“I’m not going to say if we see a one-day spike we need to go back to it, but certainly if there were a two-week increase or we see an upward movement, we would need to start thinking about it,” Hultgren replied.
Concern still exists due to numerous reasons, including COVID variants — which are neither widespread, nor have been seen locally.
“We’d certainly be looking at something that gives us concerns that it’s not just a temporary week spike or a day spike,” Hultgren said. “If there’s a prolonged increase in cases.”
Clarifying the order
County Administrator Brad Homman said he wanted to clarify that Dickinson County was under two mask orders — the county’s local order and the one imposed by Governor Laura Kelly.
Because of the governor’s order, the county has to make certain findings in a new health order to show it does not need to comply with the state order.
“The state statute — as I read it — requires that if you rescind your order, we would automatically fall back under the governor’s order, but you have the authority given to you by the Legislature last year to opt out of her order,” Homman told commissioners.
“But you have to make a couple findings. One of which, you’ve consulted with the local health officer and you don’t believe it’s necessary to follow her order,” he said.
The criteria to opt out is included in the health order DK031821.
Public comments
Prior to the discussion regarding the mask order, online viewer Laurie Megan Armstrong thanked commissioners for considering removal of the mask order. She said it had caused a lot of mixed feelings and disagreements in the community. She mentioned an incident at 14th and Buckeye in Abilene where one man was holding a sign and another person came up and it resulted in a confrontation.
Armstrong said she would hate to see a visitor to Abilene view that situation and wonder if this is the type of town they would want to live in.
Gina Dalton said she was in her vehicle returning home from spring break in Florida, where she saw thousands of people — some wearing masks, some not. She never heard anyone make an “ugly comment” about wearing or not wearing a mask and it was the individual’s decision and what was happening in Abilene “is a disgrace.”
Dalton also said she wants masks off kids in schools, even though she knows many kids will get sick with colds or flu at first since they’ve been wearing masks all year.
The board also heard from two others urging removal of the mask mandate.
