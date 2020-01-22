Abilene native and Kansas State University’s First Lady Mary Jo Rupp Myers ’64 will be the featured speaker at this year’s K-State dinner hosted by the Dickinson County Alumni Club and the K-State Alumni Association on Feb. 4.
K-State alumni, friends and prospective students are invited to attend this event.
Myers has a rich background in public service related to military, educational and humanitarian organizations and programs.
A military spouse for more than 40 years, she is married to K-State President Richard Myers ’65, a retired Air Force general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
During her presentation, Myers will speak about the renovations to the Eisenhower suite in the K-State president’s home, as this was a project with ties to her hometown of Abilene.
“This is an Abilene club event you don’t want to miss,” said Alan Fankhauser ’82, assistant director of alumni programs for the Alumni Association.
The dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center courtyard, 200 S.E. Fourth St. Other K-State guests in attendance will include Amy Button Renz ’76, ’86, president and CEO K-State Alumni Association; Kaine Fredrickson ’19, K-State admissions representative; Maddy Mash and Tel Wittmer, 2019 K-State Student Ambassadors; and Sam Bond and Chaz Corredor, 2020 K-State Student Ambassadors.
Cost to attend the event is $20 per person. There is no charge for high school students classes of 2020 and 2021.
Proceeds will benefit the Dickinson County Alumni Club Scholarship Fund. Attendees can RSVP at http://bit.ly/DickinsonCo20.
