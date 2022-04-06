People to People International filed for bankruptcy in the Western District of Missouri two weeks ago. The nonprofit has not made an official announcement yet as of April 5.
The organization, founded by former president Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, is unable to continue because of financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bankruptcy follows concern from parents who paid for their children to be a part of the organization’s Student Travel Program. Communication from the organization was severed and their website shut down early in March.
“In earnest, we had every intention to travel this summer. That would not have been an issue,” said Mary Jean Eisenhower, president and chairman of People to People International. “As soon as we made the decision to pull the plug on 2022 travel, we filed.”
Tricia Scharnberger of Kensington, Maryland, said she has paid People to People around $5,000 to send her son on their Celtic Cultures trip to Ireland, England and Scotland in 2021. After placing a down payment of $175 and then paying $2,500, People to People notified her in February 2020 that they had canceled their travels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scharnberger said she allowed the organization to hold onto the money so that her son could take the trip when it was next available.
In June 2021, Scharnberger said the organization took the last $2,500 of the installment without her permission. Other parents told Scharnberger the same thing happened to them.
A week after the children met online with the families they would stay with on their travels, a leader of the program contacted Schranberger to tell her the program could not reach anybody from People to People International and the organization’s website had gone blank. The website is still shut down.
“I felt they kept putting us off and trying to pacify us… Mary Eisenhower was the worst, pretending to be upset about it,” Scharnberger said.
Scharnberger said her son, who is a senior in high school, probably won’t be able to go on an abroad trip before college now due to trips being all booked or being too close to the Russian invasion.
“He doesn’t really want to go on another trip now. He’s sort of bummed out that this happened. He already met the other kids and he was really looking forward to that particular trip,” Scharnberger said.
Now, Scharnberger said she and other parents are waiting to hear from attorneys who are working out the next steps for them in the bankruptcy process. She and other parents have also filed fraud claims with their respective banks. She is worried the claims will not result in the return of all of the $5,000 she paid.
“It was all done in a sketchy way, I feel. They could’ve been more upfront and honest with us,” Scharnberger said. “For a week and a half there, they kept blowing us off basically with, ‘we’re working on it,’ just so they would have time to file papers, which then makes it harder to file a fraud claim because they already filed bankruptcy.”
Another parent, Brianna Burrows, emailed the Reflector-Chronicle that she had paid People to People $7,715 for her daughter to travel to Europe. She said the company cut off communications with the program leaders and parents starting at the beginning of March.
“We will now have to fight for any return of funds as an unsecured creditor, while at the same time explaining to our children there is no trip. There are families that have been waiting since 2020 to travel,” Burrows wrote.
“I’m not willing to send a kid somewhere I wouldn’t go myself to begin with,” Eisenhower said. “Even though we would go to eastern Europe and it would be probably a safe and wonderful trip, with the erratic way the war is going, I couldn’t stand the idea of someone even so much as getting a splinter, because (Russia) is getting closer and closer to Poland and surrounding NATO countries.”
Scharnberger and Burrow said they received an email from People to People at the end of March announcing the end of People to People. The email read that the organization had canceled 2022 travels and the company could not continue operating. The financial troubles of the organization were due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have worked with the Attorney General’s office and have provided all student information to the court,” read the email. “In the near future, every parent or student will receive a letter from a court trustee in charge of resolving all company matters. They will be able to assist with any claims for a refund.”
“Nothing short of a miracle is going to save People to People International because we didn’t get donations for three years,” Mary Jean Eisenhower said.
Eisenhower said the organization will donate its general funds to the organization’s travel provider, ECE, Enriching Cultural Experiences, International LLC, to aid in meeting all the refunds. The organization also will close its main headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, to repurpose the assets for the refunds.
“People to People International is not legally liable for anything of that, but we are, in my opinion, morally liable,” Eisenhower said.
Designated funds will be donated to groups and organizations that will carry on the work of the designated fund.
Eisenhower said any avoidance and lack of transparency was unintentional. She said the high volume of calls that came in was too much for her and a staff dwindled by financial constraints from the pandemic.
The chapters of the organization, however, are financially independent from the main organization, as they have different employer identification numbers, Eisenhower said. The chapters will continue without the main People to People organization.
Moving forward, Eisenhower said all the organization can do is wait for the bankruptcy to legally proceed.
“We cherished our students and their parents. They were troopers and carried on the mission. We’re just heartsick about the whole thing. We don’t want people to remember it in a negative way,” Eisenhower said. “We’re going like a one-armed paper hanger. We’re doing the best we can. Unfortunately, it just takes time.”
