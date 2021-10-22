Many people would not be able to focus with a diesel engine train coming past their office every day, Mary Jane Oard is not most people, she became accustomed to the train and couldn’t wait to hear the sharp whistle from the railroad’s steam engine.
“I love to hear the steam engine whistle, it’s great,” Oard said. “It’s so different.”
Before Oard started her time watching over the depot, she took on the challenges of being a bookkeeper for a car dealership and later a seamstress who worked from home.
“I could stay home and shuttle the kids around piano lessons and school while still bringing home some income,” Oard said.
Until one day, she heard the railroad was hiring a bookkeeper that could work from home and had their own computer. She thought I could do that and still take care of the kids. In 2000, the previous manager of the depot left, so she said she would do it temporarily.
“Temporarily” turned into an entire career as the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad manager for 20 years with many new changes and projects mixed inside the years.
“I started the dinner trains after we’d first started with the trains,” Oard said. “So we’ve been doing train services, I think since the fall of ‘96. It’s when the first dinner train suite ran and they were a success…When Old Abilene Town got sold to Mr. Tatum, we were able to move in there and rent that depot, which was the original Rock Island depot built in 1887. We felt we needed that because we were running on the original Rock Island rail.”
When thinking back on those 26 years, Oard finds herself remembering all the visitors from the volunteers to just the guests riding on vacation.
“Meeting all the people and because we have people come from all over and generally before COVID,” Oard said. “We would generally have at least 14, 15 foreign countries represented, would also come and ride the train.”
“There are so many memories, mainly working with the crew because the volunteers that come in from all over are wonderful to work with,” Oard added. “I know they get tired of me bugging them to work because we need people to run the train.”
With happy memories of the rails, Oard followed the advice of her daughters and decided to retire.
“My girls have been after me for a long time to do that,” Oard said. “At my age and after 26 years I figured it was time to give it up. I’m not gonna live forever.”
In retirement, she hopes to fill her time with the joys of crafting and traveling.
“I knit, crochet and travel,” Oard said. “Not being restricted to times because generally from the middle of April till the end of October, I generally didn’t do any traveling because I couldn’t find volunteers to cover things.”
Oard wanted to share a reminder that the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad is looking for a new manager and people can apply for the position asvrail@gmail.com. For those just wanting to ride the train, Oard reminds them to come down and visit.
“Just keep coming because it’s a wonderful thing and we’re the only one in a 500-mile radius that has this operating steam engine and it should be up and running next season again,” Oard said.
