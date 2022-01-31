Senator Roger Marshall visited Abilene Saturday morning.
He answered questions from constituents at the Hitching Post.
Marshall was asked about the situation in Ukraine.
“I think we’re projecting weakness,” he said. “We’re projecting weakness right now. And I’ll start by saying where’s Europe and where’s NATO? Why aren’t they leading more? I’m very disappointed that it seems like it’s more of an American problem than it is their problem. Next, I want to say I don’t want American troops on the ground in Ukraine.”
Marshall praised the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the Senate last month.
“We’re projecting weakness right now — and I think that’s a bipartisan view,” he said. “I don’t think many of my friends across the aisle are very happy with our national security posture either.”
Marshall was also asked about the national debt.
“Each one of the government programs that we get, we have to take an 18 percent cut to balance the budget,” he said. “So think, if there’s not a person here that doesn’t benefit from some federal program. Would you be willing to take an 18 percent cut to balance that budget?”
Marshall said he believed President Joe Biden’s policy was not helping matters.
“This country’s going to have to go on a diet,” Marshall said. “So, do we have the fortitude to do that or not?”
Marshall was asked why the country was getting involved in the Ukraine situation at all.
“I think Ukraine’s a sovereign nation and we should stand beside them … Certainly Ukraine’s got to figure that situation out themselves,” Marshall said.
He discussed the situation at the United States-Mexico border.
“We’ve made the cartel rich,” he said. “I’ve been to the border three times. People are paying $3,000 up to really $20,000 or $40,000 to be smuggled across the Mexico (border) into the United States.”
An attendee questioned why the United States purchases so many items from China instead of making them in the United States.
Marshall said this was something he had been working on for several years and that he had recognized during his time in the hospital world.
“They undercut the market, they drive everybody out of the market — by undercutting them — then they create artificial shortages, then they jack up the price,” he said. “Right, we’ve all seen that in whatever field that you live in. So we have tried to address it.”
Another attendee asked about government regulations which the asker felt kept companies from doing business in the United States.
Marshall said he agreed “that more rules and regulations drives up the cost of doing business and it creates a consolidation of industries, as well.”
Marshall said rules and regulations had been rolled back under former President Donald Trump.
“We rolled back Waters of the US and Endangered Species Act,” he said. “We rolled back some of the Dodd Frank overreach as well. But now, under this president, it’s exploding. The rules and regulations are absolutely exploding and there’s no end in sight.”
Another person asked about the sustainability of the healthcare system due to a shortage not just of nurses but of nursing faculty.
“This is not a new problem,” Marshall said. “Sometimes government’s not the solution to the problem. I think sometimes government makes the problem worse. Let me describe what I see working the best — and that would be community colleges and small colleges, affordable colleges — responding to the needs.”
Marshall suggested offering scholarships to students to attend small colleges and receive nursing degrees.
“There is absolutely a nursing shortage,” Marshall said. “We’ve turned them into zeros — they were heroes and now they’re zeros — where we’re driving nurses from the profession by requiring a mandate. And I support the vaccine, but not the mandate — we’ll get that out of the way right now. So I just don’t know what the federal government can do. We will waste money. If we get more involved with this, we will waste money.”
Marshall did not answer the question about nursing faculty shortages.
Others echoed Marshall’s complaints about vaccine mandates.
“I’ve been fighting these mandates as well,” he said.
Another attendee had questions about Republican infighting and asked why Republicans don’t support each other.
“I think that’s a talking point you hear on Fox News that isn’t right,” Marshall said. “Just remember that after Brett Baier’s done, it’s entertainment — it’s not news. We have stuck together like thieves this year on several issues.”
He was also asked about a proposed insider trading bill, which few Republicans have voiced support of.
Marshall said it was too early to know if he would support the bill or not, though he said he believed insider trading was a problem that needed addressing.
“We don’t even know what the bill looks like, right?” Marshall said. “So the press is getting way ahead of themselves. I’m not going to jump in and support anything until I know a little bit more about it.”
Marshall was asked about death of the Affordable Care Act, COVID-19 and the possibilities of coverage for uninsured people.
“I think the federal government has flooded America with billions of dollars for healthcare,” Marshall said. “So much that some hospitals don’t know what to do with all the cash, some communities don’t know what to do with all the cash. I think that for healthcare workers, it comes back to affordability and encouragement and right now — much like police officers — nurses feel disrespected. So we’ve got to go back and recreate a positive culture.”
He was asked about Build Back Better, as well.
“It won’t be dead until Biden is out of office,” Marshall said.
Marshall also answered questions about voter ID and election fraud.
“I think that election integrity is the backbone of our republic,” he said. “I think Democrats and Republicans both agree on that. I think I’ve taken it very seriously and what I’ve done to take it seriously is stop Nancy Pelosi’s legislation which would tell Kansas we couldn’t use voter ID. I’m in favor of making it easy to vote and harder to cheat, but I also support the Constitution and I think the Constitution clearly says the states will determine the time, manner and place (of elections).”
The crowd was largely in favor of Marshall and his message, though one person did ask Marshall a question that was more critical than others.
He was asked about polarization and Republicans and Democrats blaming one another and sometimes the media for everything that’s wrong in the country instead of working together.
“I think that this is where the media comes in,” Marshall said. “The only thing they’re going to put on the national news is when we disagree. They’re never going to publish — talk about — when we do agree. So I think that there’s so much legislation that we have gotten done on a bipartisan basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.