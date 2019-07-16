President Donald Trump is living up to the promises he made that got him elected, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, said at the Dickinson County Republican Party picnic Saturday night.
“It amazes me when the national media acts surprised when he does one of the things that he promised that he would do,” he said.
Securing the southern border was among those promises.
Marshall said he visited the border last week and he was at the border 13 months ago.
“Certainly the border was in a crisis then, and today that crisis is 10 times worse,” he said. “Our border patrol officers are doing the absolute best they can. Our doctors, our nurses, are all doing the best they can.”
He said the border has become overrun.
“The president was right. He is right. We need to build a wall to secure the borders. We need to overhaul our broken immigration process. We need to shut off the faucet,” he said.
Promises
“I think the country is safer today than it was three years ago,” he said. “He promised, I promised, to help turn this economy around and we would do that by, number one, rolling back regulations, and number two, through a tax cuts bill. We’ve done both of those.”
Marshall said the president promised to select pro-life Supreme Court justices.
“Not just once but twice,” he said. “What’s not getting any news is he’s also appointed over 120 federal judges confirmed by the Senate with another two dozen that are close to confirmation. Those people will make an impact for the next 10 to 20 years of more conservative judges with pro-family, pro-faith values.”
He promised to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico and a new agreement has been reached.
“We have done that and if Ms. (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi would approve that, we would get that through the Congress,” Marshall said.
China
He said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would take some uncertainty away from the farmer.
“We actually export four times more to Mexico and Canada than we do to China. I can’t control the Communist government,” he said.
Marshall said $16 billion more is being made available to agriculture producers because of the hardships being created by the trade wars.
“We have to have China. Timing is of the essence, and every time I see the president, that’s what I try to talk about. Timing is important. He is doing everything in his power but, like he told me, he’s not going to sign a bad deal.”
He said Trump didn’t create the problem but inherited it.
“This has been going on for generations. I could talk for the next 20 minutes about some of the unethical things China has been doing.
“I am personally glad the president is standing up to them. Otherwise our grandchildren will be working for China,” he said.
Frustration
Marshall called Washington D.C. “upside down” and that it was a frustrating six months since Pelosi became the speaker of the house.
“She wakes up every day and says, ‘How can I make President Trump’s life miserable?,’ ” he said. “Whatever question we talk about, basically the answer is Nancy Pelosi does not want us to fix any of those problems. She does not want the president to have a victory. It’s very frustrating. I think I know exactly how we can secure the border and take care of immigration. I think there are lots of solutions out there about health care.”
He said in his town hall meetings the people are talking about lack of people we have for jobs and the cost of health care.
Marshall said he is working with Trump on a replacement to the Affordable Care Act.
“We’ll take care of pre-existing conditions better than it has ever been taken care of before and we are going to do what “Obamacare” didn’t do and that’s address the cost of health care,” he said.
Election
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the state is going to paper ballots in the next election.
“Our election system is very secure,” he said. “You can’t hack a sheet of paper.”
He said Russia, Iran and North Korea are all trying to sway the election in what he called “marathon hacking.”
“They want you to believe that you can’t trust the government,” he said.
Schwab said he received clearance through Homeland Security.
Also addressing the Republicans at the event were the new executive director of the Kansas Republican Party Shannon Golden and Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
