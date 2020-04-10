Now is a good time to phone a friend, advised Congressman Roger Marshall.
Marshall (R-Great Bend) was not referring to the return of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” which was shown on Wednesday night.
However he is concerned about the mental health of those in isolation and out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Do Facetime,” he said in a photo interview with the Reflector-Chronicle Thursday morning. “There is always hope. Go to Mud Creek and go for a walk. Grab a fishing pole. Do something.”
He said a vaccine won’t be ready in time for a second wave which is being predicted. A vaccine is expected to be ready next year but he said maybe as early as November.
Marshall said antibody test kids are being developed. With a prick of a finger, a diagnosis of a COVID-19 infection could be given in 15 minutes.
With the tests, the population can get to a “herd of immunity,” he said. That is when a large percentage of the population has become immune to the infection.
Marshall said there are three vaccines that are in phase one of development.
“It will take them six months to, number one, see if it works, and, number two, see if it is safe,” he said. “Then you have to make them.”
Kansas cases
He said the good news is that Kansas is going to have half the number of cases as earlier predicted.
“We have plenty of ICU beds,” he said.
The virus is supposed to peak in Kansas around April 18, he said, which is earlier than formally predicted.
“We are not going to a Royals game but people can get back to work the second week in May,” he said.
Asked about the upcoming election and a potential mail in ballot when Marshall is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, he said, “I’m locked into this virus.”
“The November election will depend on if we are successful in containing this virus,” he said.
He said the new model projection showed the U.S. COVID-19 death toll at 60,400, the fatality rate of a typical influenza outbreak.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,106 cases Thursday morning. Of those, 263 were hospitalized and there were 42 reported deaths.
SBA loans
“We can get the economy fired back up and going into the right direction,” he said
In the meantime, Marshall said the government is helping small businesses through Small Business Administration loans which could be forgiven if used for mainly lost wages from the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order.
“Call your bank,” Marshall said. “File for unemployment.”
Marshall said the Department of Labor provided states to distribute an enhanced $600 weekly unemployment benefit.
He said some receiving unemployment benefits could receive more than they were making.
He said that checks for $1,200 from the coronavirus stimulus are coming in a week or two.
“Hopefully that will tide you over. Help is on its way,” he said. “Don’t listen to the national media. Quit letting them scare you.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
