Balance the U.S. budget.
Fix health care.
Secure the border.
While those may seem like lofty goals, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, said they are at the top of his bucket list as he campaigns for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate held by U.S. Senator Pat Roberts who is not seeking re-election.
On his way back to Great Bend after attending the Kansas Commodity Classic in Manhattan, Marshall stopped in Abilene Friday evening.
“I think the big difference between now and three years ago when I went to Congress; I actually see solutions. I see solutions that work,” Marshall said.
He said it will take bipartisan support.
“We need bipartisan solutions so we can get 60 votes over in the Senate,” he said.
He said his solutions are to give the Democrats 90 percent of what they want and Republicans 90 percent of what they want.
“It’s going to take leadership to say, okay we’ve got to give somewhere and it’s going to take the president’s leadership and Democrats willing to give the other side some success,” he said.
Two weeks ago, Marshall received the endorsement of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, known for his ability of forging consensus and compromise while in the U.S. House and Senate.
He said the Dole endorsement has helped him take the lead in the polls over former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, businessman David Lindstrom, Kansas State Board of Education member Steve Roberts and Bryan Pruitt also seeking the Republican nomination.
Health care
“I want everyone to have health care. I want everyone to have meaningful health care,” Marshall said, responding to Democratic presidential candidates toting Medicare for all. “I don’t think the solution is government takeover of health care.”
Marshall is a physician from Great Bend. He was elected to Congress after defeating U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary and Alan LaPolice in the general election.
“I do think we can find a sweet spot to get comprehensive health care that does not involve the government controlling it all,” he added.
He said workers don’t want to give up health care provided through their jobs and seniors don’t want to give up Medicare.
“When the Democratic debates were happening, once Elizabeth Warren went into depth about Medicare for all, the complete takeover of health care by government, you saw her numbers plunge because it would quadruple everyone’s taxes.”
He said Americans don’t want to give up their insurance. They just want the cost to go down.
“I think if we drive the cost of health care down, more people are going to have access to it,” Marshall said.
Here’s how Marshall outlines the Affordable Care Act:
• 9 million people on ACA;
• 14 million people on Medicaid expansion;
• 28 million people with no health care.
Marshall wants a plan that impacts all three of those areas.
He said pre-existing conditions play a major role in health care.
“If you don’t have a preexisting condition yet, you are going to get one,” Marshall said. “I think there are better solutions out there than the ACA to fix preexisting conditions because, at the end of the day, they didn’t fix it. They made health care unaffordable.”
Statewide tour
Marshall is using a 10 day break to visit communities in Kansas. He has visited Atchison, Highland, Leavenworth, Coffeyville, Independence, Dodge City, Wichita, Garden City, Colby, Hays, Manhattan and Junction City.
He said most Kansans are tired of the impeachment and Senate hearings of President Donald Trump.
“They want it done. They want Congress to get back to work on the people’s business,” he said.
He said the Republican party in Kansas is “fired up” to protect the president.
“It’s like the Elvis craze. I have never seen anything like it. Little old ladies just love the president,” he said.
He said the agriculture community is optimistic about the United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), the China Phase 1 and the Japan Trade agreements. The U.S. Senate passed USMCA and Trump is expected to sign it this week. Canada is expected to agree to the agreement as well.
“We can see brighter days ahead of us in agriculture,” he said.
He said the trade agreements are going to bring jobs and export dollars to Kansas. The Kansas economy is 40 percent agriculture, he said.
“It will be great to see these mountains of grain shipped out of here,” Marshall said.
He said there is also a lot of concern about the lack of workers for the available jobs.
Marshall said the border can be secured which would open up the opportunity for agriculture work visas.
“We can have both. We can secure the border and have an agriculture work visa,” he said. “If we can secure the border, that is going to fix immigration. If we don’t secure the border, no matter how we try to fix immigration, we are just going to be repeating the mistakes of past Congresses.”
He said President Trump announced there will be a third market facilitation payment to the farmers in February.
Meat labeling
With Burger King offering it’s Impossible Whopper and Dunkin Donuts’ Beyond Meat Sausage which are both plant based, Marshall said he is pushing for proper labeling.
“I have legislation out to make sure we stop calling fake meat, meat, and we stop putting fake beef in the meat counters. Customers deserve to know more about their food. It shouldn’t be mislabeled,” he said. “How can you call anything made in a Petri dish sausage?”
Marshall said in Manhattan there was a lot of talk about the new Clean Water Act.
“Promises made, promises kept by President Trump. He said he would roll back regulations. He said he would renegotiate trade agreements. He said we would build a stronger economy.”
