On Friday, May 13th the Dickinson County Historical Society will hold a concert starring the Kansas All Star Big Band. Made up of the top jazz musicians of Kansas, the Kansas All Star Big Band will play the big band hits of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Thad Jones, Count Basie, and many more. There will also be a dance floor so that everyone can dance along with their favorite tunes. Of the eighteen band members, one of them grew up in Abilene and still has close ties here.
Mark Robinson, trombonist in the Kansas All Star Big Band, was born and raised in Abilene. At the young age of four, Mark Robinson began learning how to play a cornet but switched to the trombone upon entering the fifth grade. The decision to switch to the trombone was made by Mark’s father, Bill Robinson, who also played the trombone and decided that it would be easier to teach Mark an instrument that he already knew well. Despite his father making the decision to switch instruments for him, Mark was fine with the change and continues to play the trombone to this day. Today, Mark has to know how to play every instrument in the band due to his role as a band teacher.
Upon entering the fifth grade at McKinley Grade School in Abilene, Mark Robinson joined the band, where they practiced on the school stage. While Mark was in sixth grade at McKinley, the band teacher started a Dixie Land group that Mark soon joined. Once or twice a week the students practiced at the high school, which Mark said that “we thought that was a pretty big deal.” The Dixie Land group would then play at Old Abilene Town and at the swimming pool during the water carnival during the 1960s. One of his memories of the Dixie Land group was that the group performed before they had electric keyboards available and that the band director had to load an actual piano in the back of his truck. When the group arrived at their destination, the band director backed his truck up to where the group was going to perform so that the pianist could sit in the bed of the truck to play the piano.
Over time, the Dixie Land group morphed into a group called the Night Owls. The Night Owls performed all around Abilene, including in a place called the Gas Light Club under the Trails End Hotel in the 1969 to 1970 period. They played at the Gas Light Club once a month in the evening and would pass a hat around for tips. If each band member made $7 or $8, they thought it was a pretty good night. Many of their songs from that period were by Herb Albert, who was quite popular at that time.
After graduating from Abilene High School, Mark Robinson entered into Ft. Hays University, though he ended up quitting school for a while before finishing his college degree. Also, during this time, he played with a rock group out of Manhattan, known as Albatross. Following his departure from college, Mark went to work for Cessna in Hutchinson, but he eventually decided that it would be better to finish his college degree after experiencing repeated layoffs at Cessna. In 1987, Mark completed his degree in music education at Bethel College in Newton.
With his degree completed, Mark then went on to teach in the Catholic School system in Hutchinson for 23 years and then for four years in Nickerson, Kansas. For the past seven years he has taught band in the Burrton Schools. After the coming of the covid-19 virus, band members had to put covers over their instrument bells and puppy pads on the floor for the brass players to empty their spit on. Rather than purchasing the expensive bell covers, Mark used women’s nylon stockings. Then after each rehearsal Mark would have to spray every chair down. Fortunately, things have come back to more normal now. Currently, Mark has six students in fifth, sixteen in Middle School, and eighteen in High School.
The one constant aspect through all of this has been the Abilene City Band. Mark Robinson joined the Abilene City Band after his seventh-grade year, which he believes probably makes him one of the youngest people to join the band. Since that summer after his seventh-grade year, Mark has played in the city band off and on ever since then. According to Mark, the Abilene City Band has formed many of his favorite memories between the performances and friends made. His father, Bill Robinson, is likely the longest serving member of the Abilene City Band. Bill Robinson, who is still active in the city band, played with the Abilene City Band in Dwight Eisenhower’s inaugural parade in 1952.
Mark Robinson, Anthony Panek, and Doug Kaufman came together several years ago and purchased the music and supplies from the collection of Sherman Gunn of Hutchinson. Sherman Gunn was one of the top trumpet players and led a big band in Las Vegas for a number of years. Due to this, Gunn had a large music library and everything one would need to have a big band. Following the passing of Sherman Gunn a couple of years ago, Panek, Kaufman, and Robinson purchased all of Gunn’s music and big band material from Gunn’s wife. Anthony Panek then bought out Kaufman’s and Robinson’s share as well. With all of this music and equipment, Panek decided that he should start a big band and commenced on recruiting the top players in the state of Kansas. Band members came from as far away as Topeka and Hays and have been playing together for two years now. While 90% of the band members are band directors, others are business men and even college students.
The Kansas All Star Big Band has four trumpets, four trombones, five saxes, three to four rhythm players, and the band leader. While the band plays jazz music from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, they also play more modern music like Buddy Ritch, though they do not have anything written in the past ten or fifteen years. They generally meet once to rehearse before one of their concerts, but each player is expected to know their parts and have practiced extensively before this rehearsal. According to Mark Robinson, “when you get to sit and play beside some of the very best musicians in Kansas then that ups it, you know the quality and fun quite a bit.”
On Friday, May 13th Mark Robinson and the Kansas All Star Big Band will play in concert at the Dickinson County Historical Society. The gates will open at 6:00pm and the concert will begin at 7:00pm. Tickets will cost $10.00 for everyone six years old and older (5 and under are free). Tickets or buttons can be purchased at Solomon State Bank in Abilene or in Solomon, Dickinson County Bank in Enterprise, First National Bank of Hope in Hope or Herington, Astra Bank in Chapman, or the Heritage Center. A dance floor will be set up for those wanting to dance along with the music.
