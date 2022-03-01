March is ‘Breathe Better Sleep Better Month.’ Helping your body the time and support to recover from a whole day’s worth of activities is important! How well do you sleep?
If someone struggles to have good sleep that leaves them well rested, there may be a reason. Common causes include stress, irregular sleep schedule, anxiety and depression, physical ailments, neurological problems, and sleep disorders.
If someone experiences these symptoms it may be time to talk with a doctor about it. Excessive sleepiness during one’s awake hours, loud snoring, observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep, abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking, dry mouth or sore throat upon awakening, headaches when you awake, difficulty concentrating during your awake hours, mood changes, high blood pressure, and decreased libido. These are all symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
OSA, when untreated, can lead to other health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and even glaucoma. It may also increase a person’s risk of death. If someone is unsure whether it is time to talk to their doctor about their sleep issues, they can take a self-screening in the comfort of their own home.
Visit http://mhsks.org/respiratory_cardiac_sleep/” http://mhsks.org/respiratory_cardiac_sleep/ to find a link for these screenings provided by Memorial Hospital.
If someone’s provider feels someone is at risk and further investigation is needed to evaluate their sleep patterns, they may be referred for a sleep study. Memorial Hospital’s Respiratory Therapy Department works with Rural Sleep Solutions to provide this service in Abilene. A designated Sleep Specialist conducts sleep studies at Memorial Hospital four times a month.
If someone’s provider refers them for a sleep study, the process following is simple:
Prior authorization with one’s insurance company approves them for the sleep study
Matt Mead, Respiratory Therapist for Memorial Hospital works with Rural Sleep Solutions to set up a sleep study appointment
A patient’s appointment time will start around 8:30PM on the day of the appointment
Results of a sleep study are returned in 10 days or less
If needed patients may be prescribed proper equipment to help them sleep better
Aside from sleep studies, there are other services and specialists at the hospital. Check the hospital’s website to see a list of visiting specialist who partner with Memorial Hospital to provide an array of services without having to travel far from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.