A large number of candidates filed for Dickinson County elected offices before the noon deadline on Wednesday, June 1.
The filings included several candidates vying for precinct committee men and committee women positions.
“The Republican Party has worked really hard at encouraging people to run for those precinct committee positions,” said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston.
The same is true of the Democratic Party, which had a number of filings before deadline.
Several positions will be decided during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election, including Dickinson County Commission District 1. Republican challengers Ralph DeZago of Herington and Annabelle Eaton of Enterprise both are seeking to oust incumbent Ron Roller, Woodbine.
The positions of county clerk and register of deeds also will be decided in August. County Clerk Jeanne Livingston and Register of Deeds Rose Johns are running unopposed. Livingston was elected to the position in October 2021 by Republican Precinct committee men and women to fill the unexpired position of retired Clerk Barb Jones, while Johns was elected by precinct committee people in December 2021 to fill the unexpired position of retired Register of Deeds Marty Holt.
Important dates
The last day to register to vote is July 12. The next day on July 13, advance voting begins with advance ballots being mailed out. It’s also the first day for walk-in voting in the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the clerk’s office.
“People can call in and request a ballot be mailed to them,” Livingston explained. “Or they can go the county website and print an application and send it in.”
The county clerk/election office can be reached by calling (785) 263-3774. The county website is dkcoks.gov.
July 26 is the final day to apply for an advance ballot to be mailed.
The primary election is Aug. 2, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New filings
Following are the candidates who filed between May 27 and the June 1 deadline:
* Chapman City Council – Sheryl Coyner and Dale J. Nelson.
* Herington City Commission – Cynthia Naylor and Dan McDonald.
Candidates running for city positions do not have a party affiliation, Livingston said.
* Precinct Committee Women – Abilene Ward 4-1, Merlene G. Hoerner, Democrat: Grant Township, Meta West, Democrat; Grant Township, Sandra M. Rein, Republican; Lincoln Township, Laura A. Jevons, Republican; Sherman Township, Audrey Sheets, Republican; Willowdale Township, Deborah Hanna, Republican.
* Precinct Committee Men – Abilene Ward 2, Duane Schrag, Democrat; Abilene Ward 3, Ron Sare, Democrat; Abilene Ward 4-1, Martin Fadden, Democrat; Abilene Ward 4-2, Thomas Schwartz, Democrat; Cheever Township, Justin Colby Hicken, Republican; Flora Township, George S. Sanchez, Democrat; Grant Township, Berry L. West, Democrat; Holland Township, David Shively, Republican; Lincoln Township, Kenneth W. Roelofsen, Republican; Willowdale Township, Gerald B. Hanna, Republican.
Earlier filings
Candidates who previously had filed for offices in Dickinson County are:
Township clerks: Banner Township -- Bill Lorson, Republican;
Buckeye Township -- Jeff Bender, Republican;
Center Township -- Merle Peck, Republican;
Grant Township -- Annette L. Hernandez, Democrat;
Hayes Township -- Wally Wolfe, Republican;
Holland Township -- William Ballou, Republican;
Hope Township -- Neill Polok, Republican;
Lincoln Township -- Justin Reynolds, Republican;
Logan Township -- Kenny Longhofer, Republican;
Lyon Township -- Jason Becker and Roger Lietz, both Republicans;
Newbern Township -- Michael A. Davidson, Republican;
Noble Township -- Gary Hall, Republican; and
Ridge Township -- Bob Hoffman Jr., Republican.
City offices: Chapman Mayor -- Christy Loy and Howard Battishill;
Chapman City Council -- Ricky Johnson;
Herington City Commissioner -- Karen Soliz;
Woodbine City Council -- Toni Riffel; and
Woodbine Mayor – MarySue Roller.
Precinct Committee Women:
Abilene Ward 2 -- Karyl Ford, Republican;
Abilene Ward 3 -- Dee Marshall, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-1 -- Julie Roller Weeks, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-2 -- Diane Miller, Republican; Klaire Keller, Democrat
Herington Ward 1 -- Marcia Mathias, Republican;
Buckeye Township -- Joyce M. Cramer, Republican;
Center Township -- Laurie S. McLaughlin, Republican;
Cheever Township -- Kylie Hicken, Republican;
Hayes Township -- Leah Hern, Republican;
Holland Township -- Sharon J. Roberts Meyer, Republican;
Jefferson Township -- Rosemary Harris, Republican;
Liberty Township -- MarySue Roller, Republican;
Lincoln Township -- Cathy K Cosby, Republican;
Logan Township -- Carol Rock, Republican;
Noble Township -- Joan P Atkinson, Republican;
Ridge Township -- Mary Lynn Rock, Republican;.
Precinct Committee Men:
Abilene Ward 2 -- John C. Nachtman, Republican;
Abilene Ward 3 -- Brandon L. Rein, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-1 -- Ryan Weeks, Republican;
Abilene Ward 4-2 -- Mack Teasley, Republican;
Herington Ward 1 -- Larry D. Mann, Republican;
Herington Ward 4 -- Kenneth Staatz, Republican;
Center Township -- Paul Froelich, Republican;
Garfield Township -- Bret Nagley, Republican;
Grant Township -- Curtis L. Rein, Republican;
Jefferson Township -- Kevin Harris, Republican;
Liberty Township -- Rodney Knopp, Republican;
Lincoln Township -- Phillip Cosby, Republican;
Logan Township -- Loren D. Rock, Republican;
Noble Township -- Robert L. Diehl, Republican; and
Ridge, Kent Rock, Republican.
