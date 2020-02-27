A 34-year-old Herington man was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison and a lifetime post release supervision for rape in Dickinson County District Court Wednesday afternoon.
Judge Benjamin Sexton sentenced Russaad A. Emmans for 155 months after Emmans entered a plea while not admitting his guilt.
Emmans was originally charged with unlawful acts with two minors, one aged 13 and one 14, June 2 and June 13, 2019.
He was alleged to have committed 20 sexual misconduct acts including rape, sexual multiple aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy of a child.
He was accused of soliciting nude pictures and movies from the minors.
In a plea agreement, Emmans was found guilty of rape.
“Level one rape is a violent crime,” Sexton said.
After reading statements from the two victims, Sexton said one was seeing a counselor and knows that classmates talk about her.
