A 19-year-old Abilene man entered guilty pleas to a reduced charge of aggravated battery and to a charge of failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm in Dickinson County District Court Monday afternoon.
Colby Mohn had been charged with aggravated battery while DUI plus two counts of aggravated battery following a crash in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 in which a vehicle rolled.
As part of a plea agreement, Mohn said he was guilty of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident in which one of the passengers was airlifted to a Wichita hospital.
Counts 2, 3 and 5 were dismissed. Krista Blaisdell, special prosecutor for the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office, said there was insufficient evidence for the DUI charge.
Asked by District Judge Benjamin Sexton how he was guilty of the first count, Mohn said he was driving too fast on a gravel road.
“I had an accident and she got hurt,” Mohn said in the court hearing held with Zoom. “I can see where that is coming from. I can see how that will make me guilty.”
The crash happened on 2100 Avenue south of the Abilene Municipal Airport.
“I didn’t know I was going as fast as I was,” Mohn said. “I was going pretty fast and I went around the corner and hit the gravel and slid all over the place.”
He testified that he was probably going over 45 miles per hour but not over 50.
Mohn said he was not sure how bad the passenger was injured. Mohn was also transported by aircraft to a Wichita hospital.
Blaisdell said the victim was treated in the hospital for several days. She sustained spinal injuries which caused temporary paralysis of her lower extremities.
“The jury could have found that would have equated to great bodily harm,” Blaisdell said.
Asked what he did to be guilty of count 4, Mohn first said he couldn’t remember.
“I do not know,” he said. “I woke up in the hospital.”
He said he read the reports where people say he offered them money.
“I don’t know about that,” he said.
“So you are not pleading guilty to that charge,” Sexton said.
He later said two police officers brought him back to the accident.
Blaisdell said that had the matter proceeded to trial, witnesses would have presented evidence and testimony that upon the crash occurring, “Mr. Mohn told passengers of the vehicle he would pay them a sizeable sum of money. I believe it was in the 10 to 15 thousand of dollars. I don’t have the exact number. It was in the thousands if they would tell law enforcement that he was not the driver of the vehicle. Then he left the scene where three other passengers remained while he fled from the area. It took law enforcement a period of time to finally locate Mr. Mohn, I believe a sizable distance away from the scene of the accident.”
Minimum sentences for both counts are 7 to 9 months and a maximum of 19 to 23 with up to $100,000 fines.
According to the plea agreement, the sentences would run consecutively and probation could be granted.
Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at which time Mohn will also be facing charges for alleged possession of marijuana and DUI.
According to the affidavit, at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 17 Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash of a 2001 Ford F150 pickup in the 800 block of 2100 Avenue. The vehicle appeared to have rolled multiple times before coming to rest upright.
The driver of the vehicle, alleged to have been Mohn, had fled the scene.
According to the affidavit, the driver was trying to show three passengers he could “drift” the vehicle. Drifting a vehicle involves the driver of the vehicle forcing the vehicle to slide sideways through a turn.
One of the passengers stated that as the vehicle rounded the curve, the driver attempted to drift the rear end of the vehicle and lost control.
Another passenger stated that the driver was asked several times to stop.
The driver accelerated to what was estimated to be 40 to 50 miles per hour.
In an attempted drift, the driver lost control, forcing the vehicle to the west side of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway where it rolled.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
