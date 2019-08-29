Boyd Hatfield, 49, pleaded guilty to the burglary of a non-dwelling and theft of property in a plea agreement in Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday.
Hatfield agreed to enter the pleas and make restitution in cases involving the theft of a Fort Mustang from a storage unit in Abilene on March 18.
As part of the agreement two other charges in that case and four charges stemming from another case involving a storage unit on May 8 were dismissed.
It was reported at a preliminary hearing in June, video evidence taken from the storage unit and two other Abilene businesses helped in locating a vehicle thought to be involved in the March 18 theft of the Mustang. Four suspects thought to be involved were identified.
Three of those waived a preliminary hearing.
On May 8 police were called to another storage unit for suspicious activity.
Video recorded another RV leaving the area. That 2004 Ford E-450 Chinook also was reported stolen.
Judge Benjamin Sexton set 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 for sentencing.
