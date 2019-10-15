A 30-year-old Abilene man was transported by ambulance to Abilene Memorial Hospital after a one-vehicle crash Monday.
According to the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to an injury crash at 11:46 a.m. in the 900 block of NW Third Street.
A 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Justin K. Lake of Abilene was eastbound on Third Street when the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck two trees.
There were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
