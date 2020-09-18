A rural Dickinson County man was shot Friday morning at his county residence.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case as a shooting around 8:30 a.m.
Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said the victim was taken to Abilene Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle believed to be his pickup truck, suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to Salina Regional Hospital.
The pickup which is believed to be the victim’s crashed sometime after the victim was taken to the hospital Friday on Donmyer Road just west of Solomon.
Hoffman said the sheriff's department is investigating several leads.
