Sufficient evidence of arson and criminal threat was found in Dickinson County District Court Monday afternoon against a 27-year-old Abilene man.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett set a March 18 arraignment date for Oscar Roberto Martinez-Yanez, accused of setting a white object on fire and throwing it at his girlfriend on Jan. 28.
During a preliminary hearing Monday, the victim testified that Martinez-Yanez said he was going to “catch me on fire.”
County Attorney Andrea Purvis asked the victim how she felt at the time.
“I was a scared. He likes to hit me, talk mean to me,” she testified.
The victim said she doesn’t know why he was so angry with her when she returned to the trailer house on Cherry Street after work at 9:30 p.m.
“He was in a really bad mood,” the victim said.
She said she was talking on the phone with her mother. Martinez-Yanez thought she was talking to somebody else, she said.
She accused Martinez-Yanez and taking a white object, maybe a paper towel or roll of toilet paper, setting it on fire with a Bic lighter and threw it
in a chair. Then a nearby blanket was thrown on the fire.
She said flames shot up two to three feet high with smoke leaving soot on the ceiling.
She said she managed to get the fire outside and police were called.
Because there was a history with the victim, bond was set at at $100,000.
