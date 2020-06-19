An Ogden man died due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash on June 7 in southeast Dickinson County.
According to his obituary, Robert “Rebob” Bartholic, 58, died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, due to injuries suffered in the motorcycle accident.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Mark P. Brown, 40, of Council Grove and Bartholic were stopped and sitting at the stop sign at U.S. Highway 77 and U.S. Highway 56 in Herington at 1:15 p.m. when a northbound vehicle failed to stop behind them, rear-ending both.
Brown was transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital
Bartholic retired as captain from the Fort Riley Fire Department after 30 years
Raul Martinez, 87, of Chase was the driver of the 1992 pickup that hit them and was not injured.
