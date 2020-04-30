The Abilene Police Department and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Rosales Jr., 47, Tuesday on an outstanding warrant through Dickinson County District Court for kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence battery.
According to the Abilene Police Department, the warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 23 in the 1400 block of N. Buckeye Avenue where Rosales was alleged to have forced a female subject into a vehicle. Police later located the female and were able to check her welfare.
Tuesday evening, officers and and deputies located Rosales in a crawl space inside a residence on South Buckeye Avenue. He was taken into custody.
